Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox vs. Athletics prediction: Roll with Dallas Keuchel

By Stitches
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week that was … the “Field of Dreams” game, played in a cornfield, was so successful that MLB is considering playing next year’s game in a leek and artichoke field after the White Sox’s and Yanks’ ‘leeky’ pens choked away late leads. … Gov. Kathy Hochul is going to “fight like hell.” Last time someone said that all the windows at the Capitol had to be replaced. Hochul added, “no more toxic work environment,” so Ellen DeGeneres is a goner. … Once proud “Cuomosexual” Trevor Noah turned on the soon-to-be ex-gov faster than the Dodgers turned on Trevor Bauer.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#The White Sox#Yanks#Leeky#Dodgers#Yankees#Jays#Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Longtime Pitcher Retiring From Major League Baseball At 35

After spending a decade in the MLB, free agent pitcher Nate Jones has decided to retire. Moments ago, Joe Speed of Sterling Sports Management announced that Jones is hanging up his cleats. “It is bittersweet to announce that long time client and great friend Nate Jones is retiring from baseball,”...
MLBMercury News

A’s shut out by Chicago White Sox in haze of Chris Bassitt injury

The Oakland A’s lost to 9-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, but baseball was a secondary concern on this day. While the A’s suffered their sixth shutout, the game’s starter Chris Bassitt was in the hospital after taking Brian Goodwin’s line drive to the side of his face. Bassitt left Guaranteed Rate Field on an ambulance after the second-inning incident; the 32-year-old was bleeding heavily from his face, but stood up on his own power and was ‘conscious and aware,’ the A’s said in a statement.
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 9, Athletics 0: Chris Bassitt’s status the concern

Back in early May, Luis Robert tore his hip flexor in the first inning of a game against Cleveland. The White Sox went on to lose 5-0, and nobody seemed particularly concerned with the day’s outcome as they were about the long-term health of their budding star. It just took the air out of everybody for a day, and it was understandable.
MLBWashington Post

A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt released from hospital after being struck by line drive

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was released from a Chicago hospital Tuesday night, with doctors determining that he had sustained a fractured cheekbone when he was struck in the head by a line drive. Bassitt “received stitches for two facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Athletics at White Sox

After an exciting win on Monday night, the White Sox (69-50) will try to win their second in a row against the Athletics (68-51). With Carlos Rodón still lacking a clear timetable for return and Lance Lynn picking up an extra day of rest, the Sox are once again turning to Reynaldo López (1-0, 1.35 ERA) to hold down the fort against an Oakland team that has lost three of four after winning 11 of their previous 13.
MLBMLB

La Russa has Abreu among White Sox greats

CHICAGO -- José Abreu has established himself as one of the top players in White Sox history during his eighth season in Chicago. But in Sunday’s pregame Zoom session, White Sox manager Tony La Russa took those Abreu plaudits one big step further. “I think he’s one of the great...
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Dallas Keuchel’s strong start goes to waste, Royals take series from White Sox

Dallas Keuchel knows he wasn’t good in July. He knows that needs to change. August is here, and in Keuchel’s first start of the month, the veteran left-hander took a turn for the better, allowing two runs and three hits over six innings Thursday night in the White Sox’ 3-2 loss to the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs 8/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will go against the Chicago Cubs in MLB action in Wrigley Field, IL, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 2:20 PM (EDT). The Chicago White Sox will seek to improve on Friday’s tense 8-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Brian Goodwin and Cesar Hernandez each hit two-run home runs, and Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets, Seby Zavala, and Tim Anderson all had RBIs to round out the White Sox’s offense. Eloy Jimenez contributed a two-bagger and Jose Abreu went 2 for 5 at the plate. Adam Engel finished 3 for 5 with a double.
MLBSouth Side Sox

What’s Eating Dallas Keuchel?

If you’re reading this, the disappointment in Dallas Keuchel’s follow-up to his stellar opening act with the White Sox probably doesn’t need to be articulated to you in great depth. A year after finishing fifth in AL Cy Young balloting, Keuchel finds himself with an unimpressive 4.44 ERA (and even...
MLBi70sports.com

Keuchel Gives Up Costly Homer In White Sox Loss To Twins

(Minneapolis, MN) — Dallas Keuchel gave up a costly two-run home run to Willians Astudillo in the sixth as the White Sox fell 4-3 to the Twins in Minnesota. Keuchel surrendered four-runs over six innings and dropped to 7-and-6. Chicago took a 3-2 lead in the third when Adam Engel and José Abreu both went deep. The Sox snapped a four-game win streak.
MLBNJ.com

Yankees vs White Sox Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our MLB betting expert is here to offer up his best Yankees vs White Sox predictions and picks ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated 'Field of Dreams' game starting at 7 p.m. ET on FOX. The famous baseball movie 'Field of Dreams' is the inspiration for this game that will be...
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Craig Kimbrel checking ego at White Sox’ door: ‘We’re going to make this thing work’

Craig Kimbrel is an eight-time All-Star closer, and he might be in the Hall of Fame one day. But through Monday, his only ninth-inning appearance with the White Sox was his first one, in a non-save situation against the Indians a day after he was traded from the Cubs. That deadline deal appeared to give the Sox, already set at closer with All-Star Liam Hendriks, a lockdown tandem at the back end of the bullpen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy