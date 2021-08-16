Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

WHO missed only chance to stop Covid pandemic by 'delaying warning to protect China'

By ( Image: Getty Images)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

The World Health Organisation (WHO) missed its one chance to potentially prevent the global spread of Covid in favour of protecting China's economy, it has been claimed.

WHO received an email from Taiwan in relation to its concerns about "atypical pneumonia cases" in Wuhan in December 2019, according to Taiwanese vice president and epidemiologist Chen Chien-jen.

But the organisation neglected to issue a global warning amid strained relations with the nation as a result of China's insistence on having sovereignty over the East Asian island.

Instead it accepted claims from Xi Ping's government as Beijing attempted to cover up the spread of the virus between humans, an investigation by The Times claims.

The WHO, however, said the newspaper's article contained “falsehoods and baseless claims”, arguing the agency's director general treats China like any other country as a matter of principle.

On January 10, the WHO had released a statement saying: "From the currently available information, preliminary investigation suggests that there is no significant human-to-human transmission, and no infections among healthcare workers have occurred."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VV2VT_0bTMXfyz00
Even after cases had been detected in four countries, WHO still said there wasn't enough evidence for human-to-human infection, it is claimed ( Image: Getty Images)

It also advised against any applications for travel or trade restrictions to be imposed on China.

However, leaked recordings from January this year reportedly show WHO chief of emergencies Dr Michael Ryan urging China to be more transparent, comparing the outbreak to that of SARS in 2003.

He said: "This is exactly the same scenario — endlessly trying to get updates from China about what was going on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoV90_0bTMXfyz00
Richard Ebright, of Rutgers University, said China’s influence over the WHO meant the organisation failed to act in time ( Image: Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

"The WHO barely got out of that one with its neck intact, given the issues that arose around transparency in southern China."

Covid continued to rapidly spread in Wuhan, killing at least 18 people.

The first case outside the country was detected in Thailand on January 13, followed by infections in four other countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRtzB_0bTMXfyz00
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ( Image: REUTERS)

But in a tweet on January 14 the WHO insisted there was still "no clear evidence of human-to-human contact".

China's health ministry finally said it had evidence that medical staff had caught the virus from patients - three weeks after Taiwan's warning.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus then held an emergency committee on January 22 and 23 before announcing publicly there was an "emergency in China".

However, he insisted it had not become global problem, while thanking China for its "transparency", a stance he reiterated on January 28 after a meeting with Xi Ping.

Professor Richard Ebright, of Rutgers University, said China’s influence over the WHO meant the organisation failed to act in time.

He told The Times: "There was no scientific or medical or policy justification for the stance that the WHO took in January and February 2020. That was entirely premised on maintaining satisfactory ties to the Chinese government.

"So at every step of the way, the WHO promoted the position that was sought by the Chinese government... the WHO actively resisted and obstructed efforts by other nations to implement effective border controls that could have limited the spread or even contained the spread of the outbreak."

He added that China's success in containing the spread with border controls ironically demonstrates that if this action had been taken worldwide, the outbreak may not have become a pandemic.

The WHO spokesperson added: “WHO’s top priority is ending the acute stage of the Covid-19 pandemic and we are supporting countries to implement comprehensive, evidence based responses, based on the consistent use of public health measures and the equitable use of life-saving tools including vaccines."

The Mirror has contacted the WHO for further comment.

Comments / 5

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern China#The Who#Global Health#Taiwanese#East Asian#The Times#Rutgers University#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

World Health Organization Says China Pressured Them From Releasing Hypothesis That Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab

A scientist with theWorld Health Organization is in charge of investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has admitted that China pressured independent investigators to not include the hypothesis that the original virus escaped from a lab there. A documentary aired on Thursday, August 12th on Danish television, Peter Embarek admitted that Chinese coworkers firmly opposed that COVID started in a lab in the country.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

WHO: Warns against COVID-19 boosters before 1st vaccines

The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is warning of "even more dire situations" worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic if high-income countries start administering vaccine boosters ahead of poorer countries without vaccines. With the U.S. health officials recommending booster shots for all Americans who have already been vaccinated, Dr....
ScienceMedicalXpress

WHO says confident China will cooperate on COVID origins probe

Just days after Beijing rejected calls for a renewed probe into the origins of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday it remained confident China would cooperate in the investigation. Pressure has again been mounting on Beijing to consider a fresh probe into the origins of a pandemic which has...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

China rejects need for further WHO Covid origins probe

Beijing [China], August 13 (ANI): China has opposed next-phase COVID-19 origins-tracing, saying that it is "inappropriate" that the World Health Organization (WHO) came up with the second phase of the study that focused on a lab-leak theory. In recent months, the lab-leak theory has gained great traction after the Biden...
Public Healthdailynewsen.com

The latest: China penalizes 30 officials who failed to prevent pandemics

A vice mayor, head of city districts, health commissions and staff in hospital management, aviation and tourism were among those who were fired. China's National Health Commission announced Monday that 94 cases of domestic transmission were recorded in the past 24 hours. The airport in Nanjing, the eastern city, is...
Public Healththeava.com

The Only Way to End the Pandemic

The more the Covid-19 virus spreads, the more it will mutate, producing variant strains. Inevitably, some of those variants will totally elude the existing vaccines. No wall, no travel bans, no isolationist policies will keep them out of the US — even if all our millions of Marjories decide to get vaccinated.
Cupertino, CABenzinga

Apple Sees Delay In Its Shift Away From China Due To COVID-19: Report

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is slowing plans to shift production from China to Vietnam as governments tighten border controls to contain outbreaks of new variants of the coronavirus, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to start mass production of its latest...
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

New WHO Publication: Infodemic Signal Detection During the COVID-19 Pandemic

A new WHO paper has been published describing the development of a social listening public health taxonomy for COVID-19. A social listening taxonomy can be thought of like a tree. The trunk is the general topic of interest, the branches are more specific categories relevant to that topic, and the twigs of those branches are the sub-categories that have an even narrower focus. This model can be used to navigate the information overload that can occur during an infodemic.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

H5N6 avian influenza case reported in Guangdong Province, China

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Hong Kong Department of Health reported an additional human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in China. This is the second case reported from the Mainland in two days. The case is a 52-year-old woman living in Huizhou, Guangdong Province. From 2014 to...

Comments / 5

Community Policy