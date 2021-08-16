3 teens from Fishers killed by alleged drunken driver in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Three teens from Fishers were killed when an alleged drunken driver crashed into them head-on early Monday morning in South Carolina, according to authorities in South Carolina.

Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17, Isabella Lee Gaddis, 17, and Brianna Lynn Foster, 18, were killed around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 26 eastbound in Spartanburg County, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in an email. Elleana and Isabella were twins.

Spartanburg County is east of Greenville.

One other person, a 17-year-old, who was in their car was injured and taken to a local hospital, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Joe Hovis said. Their condition is unknown.

Hovis said a 43-year-old woman, of Spartanburg, was preliminarily charged with three counts of felony DUI with death, three counts of felony hit-and-run with death and one count of felony hit-and-run with injury. She was injured and taken to a local hospital. Formal charges haven't been filed yet, according to online court records.

The woman was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when she struck the car the teens were in head-on, Hovis said. She then walked away from the scene and was later arrested.

It's unknown at this time if the teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, Hovis said.

Elleana and Isabella were students at Hamilton Southeastern Schools, according to the district. Foster was a recent graduate.

The district's Crisis Response Team is working with students and staff who need additional support.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools sent the following message to families on Monday afternoon:

It is with a heavy heart and a great deal of sadness that we are informing you of the passing of two Hamilton Southeastern High School students, Elleana and Isabella Gaddis, and former HSE graduate Brianna Foster. The young women were involved in a car accident.



We ask that you keep the family and friends of these individuals in your thoughts as they cope with this difficult and sudden loss.



Our Crisis Response Team will be working alongside students and staff who need additional supports. We wanted all parents to also be aware of this tragic news so that you can discuss this with your child, if appropriate.



If you do feel your child would benefit from talking with someone, please contact their school counselor, teacher and/or building administrator.



Please know that we are here to help you and your family in any way we can during this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.