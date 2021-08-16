Cancel
How to make 18-year-old Star Wars Galaxies look pretty on one rogue server

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you read my trip through Star Wars Galaxies Legends for Choose My Adventure, you already know I made a lot about the help that the Napyet Gaming YouTube channel provides, and for good reason; the channel is full of extremely helpful guides for new players as well as some thoughts on the game, all of which are presented in an easy to understand, laid back, and clean way. With that in mind, we feel it’s important to highlight the channel’s latest helpful video, which provides a guide on how to improve SWGL’s visuals through use of the ReShade program.

#Old Star#Star Wars Galaxies#The Napyet Gaming Youtube#Swgl#Ilm
