How to make 18-year-old Star Wars Galaxies look pretty on one rogue server

ILMxLAB has revealed the last piece of content for Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge as they're making the Last Call. The team has released a new trailer, which you can check out below, featuring the previously announced Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse) for the first time and the return of the boisterous Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan) as the main characters you'll be dealing with. The trailer also shows off more characters like Lens Kamo, voiced by Karla Crome, and Baron Attsmun, voiced by Mark Rolston to round out the interesting cast of characters in the VR experience. We don't have a release date yet for the content, just that it will be coming out sometime this Fall. Here's some finer details on this awesome last addition from the team.