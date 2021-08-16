Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois tourism industry facing obstacles amid rise in COVID-19 cases

By Kevin Bessler, The Center Square
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9SGf_0bTMXMPI00


As the Illinois tourism industry struggles to get back on its feet, some are stressing that people need to feel safe in their venues in order to rebound.

The House Tourism Committee recently held a subject matter hearing on ways the industry can rebound from the pandemic.

The hotel industry may have been hit the hardest. Illinois is among the states that have lost the highest percentage of hotel jobs due to the pandemic and are still hurting even as travel starts to return to normal levels. Many blame the conventions held in Chicago that have yet to materialize from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Murphy, who represents Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, said Illinois hotels lost $3.5 billion in 2020, and the recovery has been slow.

“Every single metric we measure in terms of hotel performance continues to lag, and even now, with some level of recovery, Illinois hotel revenue is still lagging only at about a 50 to 60% recovery,” said Murphy.

Murphy noted that hotel tax, prior to the pandemic, was one of the fastest growing tax sources for Illinois.

Rik Edgar, general manager of the Peoria Civic Center, said ticket sales have fallen off as of late and suspects its due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We can read the tea leaves,” said Edgar. “People are getting nervous, so the more we can do to make folks feel comfortable, and it's much harder than dollars, but if we can do that, we can survive this.”

Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said it is critical for the tourism industry to remain open for business.

“We can’t have government-mandated shutdowns because we are not going to be able to recover,” said Butler. “We are going to have a hard enough time recovering as it is.”

Last week, the state announced $10 million dollars in grants will be made available aimed at revitalizing tourism and bringing back tourism attractions and festivals to the state.

The Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program will help develop or enhance existing attractions, including museums, businesses, events and festivals. The Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity will utilize ARPA federal recovery dollars to provide grants ranging from $10,000 to $1 million and require a local match.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
129K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hotel Industry#The Peoria Civic Center#The Tourism Attraction#Arpa#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Nashville, TNWATE

Governor Lee signs executive order allowing health care staffing flexibility amid rising COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee announced Executive Order 83, authorizing more medical staff to work in Tennessee as the state sees more hospitalizations from COVID-19. According to the executive order, out-of-state health care providers, retired medical professionals, and practical nursing graduates may now work in Tennessee with certain provisions. In addition, there is now more flexibility in how hospitals utilize health care student staffing. National and State Guard members can also be used for emergency service operations.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off amid rising COVID-19 cases

South Dakota's annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off Friday, with at least 700,000 people expected to descend on the state during the 10-day rendezvous for bikers and motorcyclists, AP reports. Flashback: Hundreds of rallygoers were infected last year at Sturgis, accounting for 19% of all new cases in the U.S....
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC tourism has recovered, but rising COVID cases loom over the comeback

This summer has gone about as well for South Carolina's multibillion-dollar tourism industry as hoteliers, attraction operators, restaurant owners and travel marketers could have hoped. Hotel occupancy recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and lodgings were raking in more money per room than they had been in 2019. Short-term rentals, which managed...
Salem, MAwhdh.com

Salem considers indoor mask mandate amid rise in COVID-19 cases

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem officials are considering a mask mandate amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and the expanded prevalence of the delta variant. The city’s Board of Health is set to meet Tuesday to discuss requiring masks indoors for all businesses and city buildings that are open to the public.
WTOL-TV

WATCH: Ohio COVID-19 update amid rise in cases statewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is hosting a news conference focused on COVID-19 as the state experiences a growing number of new infections. We will stream the press conference live inside this story when it happens at 11 a.m. Joining DeWine is Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical...
Berkeley County, SCabcnews4.com

Berkeley Electric closing lobbies amid rising COVID-19 cases

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley Electric Cooperative members will once again need to handle transactions outside of the utility's lobbies. The electric co-op said Monday morning that it would be closing its lobbies "until further notice," citing the recent surge in coronavirus cases around the Lowcountry. "We apologize for...
Illinois StateNWI.com

$10M program to will aid Illinois tourism's COVID-19 rebound

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Federal pandemic-relief money will be funneled into a $10 million grants program to aid Illinois tourism's rebound. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said last week that the grants will be handed out to organizations which are starting or enhancing tourism attractions or festivals planned for this year or next.
Public HealthWLOX

Reeves announces plans to increase healthcare staff amid rising COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves said the state hopes to have additional healthcare officials in place in the coming days to help with the surge in new COVID-19 cases. “Our challenge is much less about the physical aspect of hospital beds or the physical aspects of ICU beds and much more about staffing them,” he said. “Mississippi hospitals have lost some 2,000 healthcare professionals in the last year. It is that staffing shortage we are having to address.
Athens, OHthepostathens.com

The Union, Tony’s Tavern to enact COVID-19 precautions amid rising cases in Athens

Two local bars have adopted new COVID-19 health and safety measures for patrons following an increased number of cases in Athens County. Starting Friday, The Union Bar, located at 18 W. Union St., will require physical or photo proof of vaccination, or a negative test result within the previous 48 hours before patrons are allowed to enter, according to an Instagram post released Thursday.
Collegeswpr.org

All UW Campuses Enact Mask Requirements, Expectations Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Every University of Wisconsin System campus in the state has instituted mask requirements or expectations for individuals regardless of their vaccination status as the number of new coronavirus cases rises. The measures come amid an effort by Republican lawmakers to block COVID-19 restrictions at universities. During the past two weeks,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy