Gregg Popovich had an epic finish to his gold medal speech in the USA locker room

It was far from an easy road to the gold medal for the U.S. men’s basketball team. Before they even arrived to Tokyo, Team USA was facing plenty of questions after two exhibition losses, and the criticism only got louder after an opening loss to France.

Despite the criticism and questionable roster construction, Gregg Popovich’s squad was able to respond with five straight wins en route to a gold medal.

After the 87-82 win over France for the U.S. men’s fourth straight Olympic gold medal in basketball, Popovich addressed the team to tell them just how proud he was of them for all that they overcame at the Olympics. The heartfelt speech, though, ended in the most Popovich way possible.

Wait for the end…

Pop said:

“I would just like to say to all those people out there, how the (expletive) do you like us now?!”

That’s how you finish off a speech. Well played, Coach.