Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man Utd joined by Chelsea and Man City in transfer race for 18-year-old Metz sensation Pape Matar Sarr

By Simon Mail
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have been joined by Chelsea and Manchester City in a transfer race to land teenage sensation Pape Matar Sarr.

The 18-year-old Metz midfielder could be heading for a move to the Premier League with United leading the clubs chasing his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fW6zL_0bTMX6Mv00
Pape Matar Sarr has attracted interest from some of England's biggest clubs Credit: AFP

The 18-year-old burst on the scene with a series of impressive performances after breaking in to the Metz team.

The Senegalese talent won his first cap for his country in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo in March.

Sarr made 22 appearances in Ligue 1 last season for Metz, scoring three goals as his all-action displays alerted several European heavyweights.

United have been tracking the rising star and the Red Devils are set to face competition from Chelsea and champions Man City.

Sarr is capable of playing across the whole midfield and his versatility and athleticism has increased interest in him.

SUN BINGO WIN A SHARE OF £250k (18+ T&Cs apply)

Sarr signed a five-year contract with Metz last season and the French club have bargaining power with the midfielder on a long-term deal.

The Premier League clubs are reportedly willing to loan him back to Metz for the rest of the season if they can secure a permanent deal.

The teenager could gain valuable experience of regular game time in France before adapting to English football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110jd7_0bTMX6Mv00

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester United#The Premier League#United#Senegalese#European#The Red Devils#Sun Bingo#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguegoal.com

'Man Utd still need one or two to really challenge' - Keane sees Red Devils behind City and Chelsea

The legendary former midfielder would like to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dip back into the market before the summer transfer window closes. Roy Keane believes Manchester United "still need one or two into the group to really challenge", with the former Red Devils captain seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sitting behind arch-rivals Manchester City and Champions League winners Chelsea.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd will not sell Martial this summer

Man Utd will not sell Martial this summer (The Telegraph) Spurs remain in Lautaro talks (Football Insider) Stones signs five-year Man City contract (The Athletic) Arsenal's Jordi Osei-Tutu has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan, the Gunners announced. The 22-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Cardiff and...
Premier League90min.com

When Man Utd will start Raphael Varane medical & complete transfer

Manchester United are hoping to begin a medical with Raphael Varane on Tuesday as long as he presents a negative COVID-19 test after quarantining since his arrival in England earlier this month. With a fee already agreed with Real Madrid and the transfer hinging on the final formalities being completed,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The US Sun

Man Utd legends Neville & Keane argue over wantaway Harry Kane’s ‘great lad’ title as he tries to seal Man City transfer

GARY NEVILLE believes Harry Kane must feel "badly wronged" by Tottenham to miss training - but Roy Keane claims the wantaway striker has blighted his "great lad" reputation. Manchester City target Kane returned late for pre-season, reportedly unhappy that Spurs supremo Daniel Levy had broken a gentleman's agreement to let him leave this summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy