Manchester United £42m new boy Raphael Varane trains with his new team-mates for the first time and insists he and Paul Pogba will 'do all we can to win trophies' despite doubts over his compatriot's future

Raphael Varane finally started work as a Manchester United player on Monday, a decade after Sir Alex Ferguson made a desperate attempt to sign the Frenchman at his family home.

Varane, 28, trained at Carrington for the first time since completing a £42million move from Real Madrid and being paraded on the pitch at Old Trafford before Saturday’s win over Leeds.

United’s pursuit of the defender dates back to Ferguson’s tenure, and the Scot has recalled ‘hurtling down on the train from Euston to Lille’ in 2011 to sign Varane, then 18, while former chief executive David Gill discussed terms with his club Lens.

However, Real hijacked the deal thanks to Zinedine Zidane’s influence over his fellow Frenchman.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane has trained with his team-mates for the very first time

The former Real Madrid man chatted to fellow Red Devils summer signing Jadon Sancho (left)

He was straight into action, with Phil Jones (centre) who refused to give Varane his No 4 shirt

Discussing his long-awaited move to Old Trafford, Varane said: ‘There had been a lot of rumours and a lot of people speaking about me and Manchester United since 2011 when Sir Alex Ferguson came to my mother’s house.

‘When it was real, that was when I spoke with my club, and I felt it was a real opportunity to play in the Premier League for Manchester United. I’m very excited to start this new journey and I’m very happy to be here.’

Varane spoke to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for assurances over United’s ambitions before committing to a four-year contract.

‘It was very important for me to know exactly what the objectives are,’ he added. ‘I feel a real determination to work very hard and to try to do everything possible to win trophies. That motivates me.’

Varane has expressed excitement at the prospect of linking up with his compatriot Paul Pogba

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Varane is looking forward to teaming up with countryman Paul Pogba at United.

‘Paul motivates players with his energy,’ said Varane. ‘We are different, but very complementary and it’s important to have different types of leaders and characters.

‘He’s ambitious and me too, so we are ready to work hard and do all we can to win trophies.’

Pogba's United future is uncertain, with the Frenchman entering the final year of his contract. Varane added that his countryman is 'very positive' and has 'very good energy' in the dressing room.

'I think Paul is very positive and he has a very good energy; he motivates players in the dressing room and on the pitch with his energy.

Varane (R) has played alongside Pogba (No 6) with France and said he 'motivates' other players

Pogba's United future is uncertain with the Frenchman entering the final year of his contract

But Varane says that Pogba has a 'very positive' attitude and gives off 'good energy' as a player

'We are different but we are very complementary, and it's important in the team to have different types of leaders and characters.'

Although Varane snubbed Sir Alex Ferguson's advances ten years ago, he jumped at the chance of playing Premier League football when the opportunity arose again.

Varane is excited to follow in the footsteps of 'legends' Rio Ferdinand (L) and Nemanja Vidic (R)

Varane also shared his pride in following in the footsteps of 'legends' Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, delighting in joining the United 'family'.

'Of course, Vidic and Ferdinand were legends,' he added. 'I remember players like Cristiano, Giggs and Beckham also. They are legends and I'm very proud to be part of this family.'

Varane is United's third signing of the summer, after £73m man Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton, a free signing. United are next in action on Sunday when they travel to Southampton in the Premier League.