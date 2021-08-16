Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Dividend Income

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising geopolitical tensions, and jitters over the pace of global economic growth are expected to keep the stock market highly volatile in the near term. So, in this environment, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Star Group (SGU), and Ennis (NYSE:EBF), each of which offers high dividend yields. Read on.While the Federal Reserve expects the increase in inflation to be transitory and is likely to continue maintaining low-interest rates, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases with the rapid spread of the Delta variant, rising geopolitical tensions related to the Afghan government’s collapse, and concerns over the global economic recovery will likely keep the stock market highly volatile in the near term. While the long-term impact of geopolitical tensions on the U.S. stock market is still uncertain, the major benchmark indexes sagged this morning.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Interest Rates#Gsk#Vgr#Star Group#Sgu#The Federal Reserve#Afghan#Treasury#Spdr#Spyd#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Vector Group Ltd#L P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Make You Richer in August

Top players in the dating-app market could deliver great performance over the long term. The video game industry still offers lots of opportunity for growth-focused investors. This has been the kind of year that seems to be lasting forever while also flying by. Temperatures might be running high, but summer is winding down, and investors are weighing opportunity against uncertainty as we head into the fall season.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

One is putting smiles on the faces of customers and shareholders. Another is stretching its growth into new categories. A third serves much of the corporate world despite being almost unknown. Investors have different time horizons. Some are focused on squeezing out small gains every day. Others simply buy and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

PayPal's scale and network effect are difficult-to-disrupt competitive advantages. Square is striving to replace traditional banking with its product portfolio. Cloudflare's scale and software-defined networking model can prove to be solid differentiators in the long run. Last year, U.S. equities witnessed the shortest bear market ever. It was just 33...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Mature technology companies can make great dividend payers because they tend to create a lot of cash flow. Microsoft, Corning, and Booz Allen Hamilton are different businesses but share some strong fundamental qualities. Each stock is trading at a reasonable valuation and can be a strong long-term holding for dividend...
Stocksinvesting.com

Think the Market Is Headed for a Crash? Then Consider Buying These 5 Defensive Stocks

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising inflation, and geopolitical tensions might precipitate a stock market correction in the near term. So, we think investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against market declines could do worse than bet on UnitedHealth (UNH), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). Their consistent dividend-payout histories and stable earnings make these stocks defensive plays. So, let’s pore over these names.The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, rising inflation, and the geopolitical tensions related to the collapse of the Afghan government are fueling significant stock market volatility. Because rising inflation and a likely slowdown in economic growth due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases are raising concerns over the potential for a market correction in the near term, many investors are now looking to hedge their portfolios.
StocksZacks.com

The 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now on Relative Price Strength

Earnings growth and valuation multiples are indeed important for investors to determine a stock's ability to offer considerable returns. But these are also essential for determining whether a stock’s price performance is better than its peers or the industry average. If a stock’s performance is lacking that of the broader...
StocksMoney Morning

This Week's Best REIT to Buy Is a Great Dividend Payer

The conventional wisdom on dividend stocks usually holds they come in just two polar-opposite categories - amazing and terrible. The thinking goes that there's an elite group of blue-chip "dividend aristocrats," who up their payouts quarter after quarter for years on end... and then there's everything else. This includes ho-hum stocks that pay a few cents on the dollar while tying up lots of those dollars, and companies sporting insane payout ratios paying unsustainably high dividends.
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day, Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Aug. 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Sink as Most Fed Officials See Tapering This Year. Stock futures fell sharply Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery.
StocksEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

There are a number of reasons why buy and hold investing is so attractive. It’s a strategy that offers a simplified approach towards building wealth over time, given that investors just have to practice patience after adding shares of quality companies. There’s also the fact that since it’s a more passive approach to financial markets, you won’t need to spend tons of time actively managing your portfolio. Buy and hold investing also helps you avoid trying to time the market and can potentially save you thousands on capital gains taxes since the strategy tends to involve holding shares for a year or more.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

In the years ahead, Paycom Software and The Trade Desk should benefit from digital transformation and other macroeconomic factors. Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.9% annualized returns of value stocks and the S&P 500, respectively.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Financial Stocks to Buy as the Treasury Yield Regains Momentum

A rise in the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield has re-emerged, but the market seems unscathed, with the S&P 500 reaching new record highs. The 10-year’s on the rise for reasons such as non-core inflation volatility, the infrastructure bill’s inflation prospect, and vaccine-related wobbles as the new delta variant caused doubt over the jobs market’s stability. And what should you buy when the 10-year is rising? Let’s start with financial stocks.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Underperforming Stocks Positioned for a Strong Reversal

It’s the nature of big money to flow from one asset class to another. Similarly, within equities, funds flow from overvalued or overbought stocks to underperforming stocks. Of course, there has to be a fundamental factor that backs the reversal. It’s also worth noting that the S&P 500 Index trades...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

Lumen Technologies announced two large asset sales last month. The company will invest in proven growth initiatives with the cash. But larger growth investments may crowd out the 8.3% dividend. Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, by the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) were all down around 1%. Much of the downward movement came in the final minutes of the trading day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy