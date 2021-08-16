Amazon Reviewers Swear by This Oil to Restore Dull, Discolored Wood Cutting Boards
No kitchen is complete without a cutting board, but choosing and caring for one is just as important. Cracks in cutting boards can easily turn into breeding grounds for bacteria, while those with wood cutting boards also have to face discoloration and dullness over time. That's why treating and re-oiling your wood butcher's block or board is necessary, and Amazon shoppers trust John Boos' Mystery Oil to get the job done.www.foodandwine.com
