Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns place TE Carlson, WR Switzer on injured reserve

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aldw8_0bTMWMEF00
Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, left, and Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson run a drill during an NFL football practice, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville.

Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit on the knee along Cleveland’s sideline. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Browns in 2020 and made two starts.

Carlson also played on special teams.

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer went on IR with a foot injury. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ 23-13 win over the Jaguars. Switzer was on Cleveland’s practice squad last season.

The 26-year-old Switzer became better known to Browns fans this offseason as he chronicled his infant son Christian as he battled from a rare medical condition.

Guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker Montrel Meander and cornerback Kiondre Thomas were also waived.

NFL teams have to reduce their rosters to 85 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. The next deadline is Aug. 24 when rosters have to be down to 80 players, and the 53-player limit must be reached by Aug 31.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

538K+
Followers
300K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Wr Switzer#Ap#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns sign WR JoJo Ward

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver JoJo Ward on Thursday. To make room on the roster for Ward, the club released defensive tackle Damion Square, who the team signed in May after Square spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Ward went undrafted in the...
NFLYardbarker

Are The Browns Shopping TE Austin Hooper?

Prior to the 2020 season, Hooper signed a four-year $42 million deal with the Browns. A deal that made him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the entire league. It might be a tough task to move that contract, but it sounds like the Browns could be open to the idea.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Stephen Carlson: Exits game with knee injury

Carlson (knee) left the Browns' preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday and is officially out for the remainder of the game, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Carlson hurt his knee on a bobbled catch he made in the first half of the game. The third-year tight end...
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Ryan Switzer: Lands on IR

Switzer has been placed on the Browns' injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. It is unclear what issue Switzer is dealing with. He is now set to spend the remainder of the season on the Browns' IR unless he and the team can ultimatley reach an injury settlement should he regain his health.
NFLObserver

Browns’ Carlson out for season

Stephen Carlson’s third year in the National Football League is over — almost before it even began. The Cleveland Browns tight end injured his knee during the first half of Saturday’s 23-13 preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Sunday, the Browns confirmed that the 2015 Jamestown High School graduate...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Browns TE David Njoku wants extension

It sounds like David Njoku wants to stick with the Browns after all. Despite his previous trade demands (and flip-flops on the matter), the tight end says he wants to move forward with Cleveland. “I’ve been here (Cleveland) for four years going on five,” Njoku said on Friday. “I don’t...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.
NFLYardbarker

Bruce Arians has intriguing comment about Antonio Brown

Are we in for a big rebound season for Antonio Brown? One comment from his head coach is going to raise some hopes that we might be. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians remarked on Brown’s training camp form Monday. Arians said Brown is playing at a speed he hasn’t flashed in several years so far during camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy