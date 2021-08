Is your kid is a force to be reckoned with on the worst day? Have you ever stopped and thought about why your child might misbehave?. There are many ways that a child in which a child can act out–and at the most embarrassing moments! But have you ever wondered what is behind their poor behavior? In most instances, there’s a reason why a child is acting out. Did you know medical conditions such as ADHD can make a kid appear off the chain?