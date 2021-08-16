Why Bears' Matt Nagy Beginning to Trust Rookie RB Khalil Herbert

Why rookie RB Khalil Herbert could earn role in offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. “Next man up.” It’s a line we hear over and over again in football, as injuries are so pervasive in the sport. It’s also a line we hear over and over again, because it’s true. Injuries create opportunities for players farther down the depth chart to turn heads and win a job. We saw it last year with 2020 fifth-round selection Kindle Vildor, and now Vildor finds himself right in the middle of a competition to win the Bears' second starting cornerback job. Now it’s something we may be seeing with 2021 sixth-round draft pick Khail Herbert.