Why Bears' Matt Nagy Beginning to Trust Rookie RB Khalil Herbert

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy rookie RB Khalil Herbert could earn role in offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. “Next man up.” It’s a line we hear over and over again in football, as injuries are so pervasive in the sport. It’s also a line we hear over and over again, because it’s true. Injuries create opportunities for players farther down the depth chart to turn heads and win a job. We saw it last year with 2020 fifth-round selection Kindle Vildor, and now Vildor finds himself right in the middle of a competition to win the Bears' second starting cornerback job. Now it’s something we may be seeing with 2021 sixth-round draft pick Khail Herbert.

