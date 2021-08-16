Cancel
Moms with young kids more than TRIPLED their drinking during the pandemic

By Joe Kelley
A new study suggests that moms with young kids increased their alcohol consumption by nearly 325 percent between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of last year.

Drinking guidelines recommend that men allow for up to four drinks per day but on more than 14 drinks per week while for women it’s no more than three drinks a day or seven drinks per week.

However, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism found that Americans exceeding those guidelines increased by 27 percent from February and April of 2020 and 39 percent between February and November.

However, more women disproportionately reported exceeding the recommended drinking guidelines than men between April and November 2020, with those parenting kids under the age of 5 increasing their alcohol consumption by 323 percent.

If you find you need help with your drinking, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

