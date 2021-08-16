VA to receive $62M for COVID-19 hazard relief
(WDBJ) - The Commonwealth will be getting a boost in the form of $62M from President Biden’s announcement of $3.4B that will be spread throughout the nation. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is orchestrated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which also administers the FEMA Public Assistance grants through COVID-19. The $62M is 4% of what Virginia is slated to receive through that larger grant package.www.wdbj7.com
Comments / 0