Afghanistan: Like the Fall of Saigon? – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

What will happen to the innocents who worked with or for the West that are now scrambling, trying to escape Afghanistan? Will the Taliban take retribution?. How could the Biden administration get it so wrong, and how could it be that in 20 years, the U.S. could not defeat a bunch of rag-tag terrorists who had no air force, had no navy, and had less financial backing than the US? Why didn’t the Afghani military with 300,000 American trained soldiers, and an air force, fight back? Will there be reprisals by the Taliban, and what does it mean for the general population in terms of misogyny, forced marriages to Taliban fighters, and human slavery?