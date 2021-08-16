Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch Updates "Far Out" Sequel Multiverse of Madness

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is not yet out of the Multiverse of Madness. After wrapping principal photography on the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange sequel in April, Cumberbatch will return to set next month for pre-planned pick-ups ahead of a scheduled March 2022 release in theaters. In a new interview with BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Cumberbatch updates the "far out" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and praises the "superb" Spider-Man trilogy and first-time Marvel Cinematic Universe director as a "master of this genre."

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Multiverse#Strange Star#The Multiverse Of Madness#Bbc Radio 2#Marvel#Avengers#Wandavision#The Baby Sitters Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mad Max’s Tom Hardy Responds To The Furiosa Prequel

George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road continues to be one of the most memorable action films of the past decade. The 2015 film brought back the apocalyptic character, originally played by Mel Gibson, with Tom Hardy taking on the role. Though the real highlight of the Oscar-winning film was Charlize Theron’s Furiosa. Miller is now gearing up to make a prequel about the character and it sounds like Hardy is all on board for the imperator to get even more of the spotlight.
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
Scienceopenculture.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Reads Kurt Vonnegut’s Letter of Advice to People Living in the Year 2088

A few years ago we posted Kurt Vonnegut’s letter of advice to humanity, written in 1988 but addressed, a century hence, to the year 2088. Whatever objections you may have felt to reading this missive more than 70 years prematurely, you might have overcome them to find that the author of Slaughterhouse-Five and Breakfast of Champions single-mindedly importuned his fellow man of the late 21st century to protect the natural environment. He issues commandments to “reduce and stabilize your population” to “stop preparing for war and start dealing with your real problems,” and to “stop thinking science can fix anything if you give it a trillion dollars,” among other potentially drastic-sounding measures.
epicstream.com

Eternals: Kevin Feige Defends Gemma Chan Returning as New MCU Character

Gemma Chan is one of only a few people who get to play two different characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She had previously appeared in Captain Marvel before returning as Sersi in Eternals. But why hire the same actor twice? Kevin Feige has stated that he and director Chloe Zhao immediately agreed to bring Chan back for the new role.
MoviesComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Xochitl Gomez is "So Proud" to be America Chavez

Actress Xochitl Gomez will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as superheroine America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While her official MCU screen debut is (seemingly) still a ways off, Xochitl Gomez is getting to work building up her offscreen persona, with a new social media post in honor (literally) of her getting to play Marvel's America Chavez. Xochitl Gomez was attending the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and got to do one of her first official Marvel Studios interviews. The young actress couldn't hide her beaming pride about getting to join the world's biggest movie franchise.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home share writers

The screenwriter of Loki Y Doctor Strange 2, Michael Waldron, says he was in constant communication with the team of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The screenwriter of Doctor Strange, Michael Waldron, said he was in communication with the team behind Spider-Man: No Way Home to make sure everything ran smoothly.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

There will be a major death in Doctor Strange 2

In Marvel studios they are characterized by killing important characters of the MCU in some of their films and Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness will not be an exception. A running theme in Hollywood blockbusters dating back decades is that they tend to hire actors who have shown...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Benedict Cumberbatch to Receive TIFF Tribute Actor Award

The Toronto International Film Festival announced on Thursday that Emmy and BAFTA winner Benedict Cumberbatch will be the second actor honored with the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, receiving it alongside the previously announced Jessica Chastain. Cumberbatch is set to appear on the big screen at this year’s TIFF in Jane...
Posted by
MIX 108

Let’s Compare Marvel’s Multiverses From ‘Loki’ and ‘Dr. Strange’

Loki formally introduced the concept of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the d of many different realities and timelines have been teased before in various other Marvel movies. Take Doctor Strange. In that film, the title character first discovers the existence of magic when the Ancient One gives him a vision of many alternate dimensions where strange forces and mystical beings dwell.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Spoilers - Does The Premiere Episode Tease DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS?

The first episode of What If...? definitely feels standalone in nature, but it's hard to believe Marvel Studios isn't using this animated series to set the stage for at least some future stories. The most obvious is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially as that movie will explore alternate realities just like the ones we're going to see in What If...? each week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy