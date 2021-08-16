Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch Updates "Far Out" Sequel Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is not yet out of the Multiverse of Madness. After wrapping principal photography on the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange sequel in April, Cumberbatch will return to set next month for pre-planned pick-ups ahead of a scheduled March 2022 release in theaters. In a new interview with BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Cumberbatch updates the "far out" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and praises the "superb" Spider-Man trilogy and first-time Marvel Cinematic Universe director as a "master of this genre."comicbook.com
