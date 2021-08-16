Red Flag Warning issued for Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEASTERN SIERRA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * CHANGES...Upgrade to Red Flag Warning. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas and and Eastern Sierra Counties. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Higher gusts possible in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values 15 to 20 percent. * Duration...3 to 6 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.