Cyberpunk 2077 was such a hyped and anticipated video game release. Players waited for years to get their hands on a copy of this game. After the slew of delays, when Cyberpunk 2077 finally did launch in December of 2020, it was a hot mess. We don’t have to go into detail about it at this point, as you’re likely well aware of the game’s failures at release. Since the game launched, the development studio has been working on getting the game into a better overall state.