In one of the first administration department moves for new St. Norbert College athletic director and Sturgeon Bay native Cam Fuller, Assistant Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator Abby Gildernick was selected to be the Associate Athletics Director. Gildernick will retain the senior woman administrator role. Gildernick’s duties now include supervising several of the sports teams, which includes baseball, men’s and women’s hockey, men’s and women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country/track and field, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. Gildernick will also be responsible for operations related to equipment and sports medicine. A new challenge for Gildernick this upcoming school year as advisor of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will be navigating the athletic department’s name, image, and likeness efforts.