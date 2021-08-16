These AZ venues will require vaccination or negative test

A group of independent concert venues in Arizona announced Monday that they will soon require customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to attend a show.

The venues include 191 Toole, Fox Tucson Theatre, the Rialto Theatre, Club Congress, Crescent Ballroom, Celebrity Theatre, Marquee Theatre, The Nash, The Nile Theater, Orpheum, The Rebel Lounge, The Rhythm Room, Valley bar, Walter Wherehouse, and Westside Blues Jazz.

In an open letter, the group said it is still working through the logistics of how the verification process will work.

Read the full letter below:

The Arizona independent venues signing this letter will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend a concert or event by or before September 20 2021.



We are currently working through the logistics of the verification process and will share those details in the coming days on our individual venue websites and social media pages.



We encourage everyone who can receive a vaccination to do so, for their own benefit and for the benefit of all of us. We are taking this necessary step for Arizona’s music fans to ensure that all concerts this fall can happen as scheduled. We have a responsibility to our community and there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with other people.

