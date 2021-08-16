Kids "run wild" among Zoo animals to complete the first mile of marathon

Kids in East Tennessee can participate in the Covenant Kids Run kickoff race at Zoo Knoxville on Aug. 28.

Part of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, the one-mile kickoff run is the start of an extended challenge for children to complete a personal 26.2-mile marathon. The race will begin at Zoo Knoxville at 8 a.m.

The kickoff race would encourage children to make physical activity a part of their daily lives and how running can be fun.

The final Covenant Kids Run would be on Saturday, Oct. 2 near the Sunsphere at 4:30 p.m.

Registration is open at knoxvillemarathon.com . Registration for the Aug. 28 kickoff race is $20 per child, and the fee will also cover for the child’s registration for the Oct. 2 Covenant Kids Run in downtown Knoxville.

Admission to Zoo Knoxville is free for each child who registers for the race and one accompanying guest. Additional guests get half-price admission to the zoo.

Children in the eighth grade and younger are eligible to participate in the Covenant Kids Run. Each child who registers also can download the free mileage log to track their progress on the personal marathon leading up to the Oct. 2 finale during the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon race weekend.

Each child who participates in the Covenant Kids Run also will earn one point for their school in the Fittest School Challenge, a competition among area schools, presented by Dollywood.

For more information and to register for the Covenant Kids Run and all races, visit knoxvillemarathon.com .