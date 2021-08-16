UCF’s wide receivers working to catch on as newcomers look to mesh with veterans

UCF wide receiver Brandon Johnson (3) catches a pass during spring practice at Bounce House Stadium in Orlando on March 27, 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr.

UCF went into fall camp relying on a pair of veteran wideouts in Jaylon Robinson and Ryan O’Keefe to lead a receivers group that is both young and inexperienced. But despite its general lack of seasoning, the group is talented and hungry, which are hallmarks of a unit waiting for a breakout season.

The Knights must make up for the loss of three of their top five receivers from last season as Marlon Williams (1,039 yards), Jacob Harris (539 yards) and Tre Nixon (260 yards) left early for the NFL, taking with them more than half of the receiving production from 2020.

Robinson and O’Keefe are the only receivers with double-digit receptions from last season.

“I think we’re a tremendous group,” said Robinson, who was third in the American Athletic Conference in receptions (55) and receiving yards (979 yards). “I feel that we’re a real close group now. We have in the past, but I feel like we’re closer now. It’s best because we’re all young, we’re all around the same age and we came in together.”

There are 16 wide receivers listed on UCF’s preseason roster, including a mix of returnees, transfers and one true freshman.

One of those transfers is Brandon Johnson, who arrived in December after appearing in 32 games during his five seasons at Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder quickly has ingratiated himself to his new teammates.

“He’s always trying to teach us little things about the game that will help us,” said O’Keefe, who finished off a career year in 2020 with 391 yards receiving and 20 receptions. “When you need somebody, he’s always going to be there. He’s like a big brother, so it’s good to have him in.”

“Honestly, I just want to focus on my team in the best way that I can,” added Johnson, a sure-handed mark who was targeted 31 times by the Volunteers last season, “the best blocking, special teams and catching as many balls as I can catch. I think if I can focus on trying to help my team, the rest will take care of itself.”

The unit also added transfers Jordan Johnson (Notre Dame) and Nate Craig-Myers (Colorado State) along with junior-college products Kaedin Robinson (ASA College) and Jaylon Griffin (Kilgore C.C.).

“Jordan’s been making strides each and every day,” O’Keefe said of the 4-star product out of St. Louis. “He’s been doing his thing. He’s very confident. He’s going to go out there and battle and he’s going to compete and Nate Craig, he just got here and he’s been doing his thing.”

Craig-Myers amassed 791 yards and five touchdowns in 27 games, including 22 as a starter in three seasons at Auburn and two with the Rams.

Juniors Amari Johnson and Ke’von Ahmad are the most experienced non-starters with 32 combined appearances during their careers. There also are Cade Sams and Dionte Marks, a transfer from Florida who saw limited action in 2020.

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala arrived as a highly touted 4-star wideout from Oahu in Hawaii.

“He’s been making impressive strides for a freshman and it looks like he might even get into the rotation this year,” O’Keefe said of Mokiao-Atimalala. “I think we’ve got the talent in the room to be one of the best, not only in the conference but the best in the nation.”

The Knights have spent much of the offseason and fall camp working to identify which of the receivers best fit with first-year coach Gus Malzahn’s offensive vision.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in a territory that just seeing who the cream is going to rise to the top,” Malzahn said following the team’s first scrimmage last week. “We’re evaluating that daily for the guys that we feel like we can put in with that first group and execute what we need them to execute on a consistent level. That’s probably the biggest thing is just getting consistency from our young and inexperienced receivers.”

Those evaluations are expected over the next several weeks as the team prepares for the season opener against Boise State on Sept. 2.

“A lot of new add-ons and a lot of new position changes, but I feel like as a unit, we’re being what we want to be,” said Robinson. “We’re going to surprise some people.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .