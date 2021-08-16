Cancel
Connecticut State

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations up again as Connecticut waits for trends to reverse

By Alex Putterman, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Connecticut on Monday reported its highest COVID-19 positivity rate since April, along with another increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, as the delta variant continues to have a dramatic effect in the state.

Still, Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare, noted Monday that the state’s COVID-19 metrics have increased more slowly in recent days, a potential sign that they could soon begin to decrease.

“It’s got to flatten out somewhere before it starts coming down,” Wu said. “That is going to be dependent completely on us: whether or not we continue to have vaccinations, whether or not we continue to mask, and social behaviors as well.”

Cases and positivity rate

Connecticut on Monday reported 1,581 COVID-19 cases out of 44,577 tests since Friday, for a positivity rate of 3.55%, highest in a given day since April 14. The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 3.25%, up from Friday but roughly unchanged from a week ago.

Connecticut has now averaged 579 COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, most in a seven-day stretch since the beginning of May.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of Connecticut’s eight counties have a high or substantial community transmission rate for COVID-19. The CDC and the state recommend that masks be worn in indoor public spaces.

Hospitalizations

As of Monday, Connecticut has 285 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up 26 from Friday and the most at a time since May 9.

According to state data released last week, about three-quarters of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated or of unknown vaccination status.

Deaths

Connecticut reports COVID-19 deaths only on Thursdays. As of the last week, the state had recorded 8,307 coronavirus-linked deaths during the pandemic.

The United States has seen 622,041 total COVID-19 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccinations

As of Monday, 71.7% of all Connecticut residents and 82.3% of those 12 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 64.4% of all residents and 74% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 vaccination has increased in recent weeks, likely due to fear over rising cases and the spread of the delta variant. From Aug. 1-7, the most recent days for which data is available, the state administered about 42,000 vaccine doses, per state numbers, up more than 30% from a month prior.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .

