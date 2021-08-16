Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bob Dylan Sued For Sexual Abuse, Allegedly Groomed 12-Year-Old in 1965

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan allegedly groomed a 12-year-old girl for sex and sexually abused her in his New York City pad back in 1965 when she was underage ... this according to a new lawsuit. The "Like A Rolling Stone" singer is being sued by a woman who currently lives in Connecticut, who claims he plied her with booze and drugs before sexually abusing her inside his swanky Chelsea Hotel apartment way back in the day.

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Chelsea Hotel#New York City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesStereogum

Bob Dylan Biographer Says Alleged Abuse Victim’s Timeline Is “Not Possible”

Earlier this week, a woman sued Bob Dylan for sexual abuse. The woman, identified only as JC, claimed that Dylan abused JC multiple times over a six-week period in 1965, when she was 12 years old, and that he “lower[ed] [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.” Dylan’s lawyers denied the claim. Now, one of Dylan’s many biographers is claiming that the woman’s story of abuse is “not possible” because of everything Dylan had going on in 1965.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

VIDEO: Delia Johnson Shot Execution-Style In Brooklyn

Video footage detailed the murder of a woman shot execution-style as she chatted with a group of people in Brooklyn. According to the New York Post, 42-year-old Delia Johnson was gunned down in Prospect Heights by an unidentified woman on Tuesday. The appalling footage showed the shooter casually exit a white SUV that was double-parked, cross a street, approach Johnson from behind, pull out a small pistol and fire the weapon.
KidsPosted by
Lawrence Post

18-year-old teen got “spiked” and was in a “frozen and possessed” state on her first night out, mom shares disturbing video

A concerned mom has shared a disturbing video showing her daughter in a “frozen” and “possessed” state after consuming a drink at a nightclub that had allegedly been spiked. Millie remained in the heartbreaking state for four hours. She was on her first night out at a club since turning 18. What was supposed to be a fun experience turned into a horrifying episode after the young woman began feeling unwell and ended up not being able to walk or talk. Her eyes were wide open, fingers were bent in such a way that they mimicked “claws,” and her jaw was clenched.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
RelationshipsEssence

Bobby Brown's Oldest Daughter La'Princia Is A Married Woman

Bobby and his family were all smiles as La'Princia wed her longtime beau, Eddie Ray. After a time of loss and tragedy, Bobby Brown and his family have something to celebrate: a wedding. The R&B crooner’s daughter La’Princia Brown recently tied the knot. She married longtime boyfriend and media personality...
Relationship Advice850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.
Public SafetyThe Independent

Scottish prison guard caught kissing convict inside his cell

A prison officer has lost her job after secret footage of her kissing a convict inside his cell was leaked. The video, first published by the Daily Record, shows guard Rachel Wilson kissing inmate Kevin Hogg at HMP Addiewell in Scotland. Following the incident, police were called in to investigate...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Tracie Wagaman: Love After Lockup Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, we reported the tragic news of Tracie Wagaman's passing. The Love After Lockup star was just 41 years old. She had given birth to a baby girl just one week before her death. Tracie's struggles with addiction were documented on LAL, and they were at the root of...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Limose Dort, Mother Of 4, Shot Dead In Brooklyn: ‘A Courageous And Resilient Person Who Loved Her Children’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mother of four may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was killed in a hail of gunfire. Limose Dort. (credit: Family Handout) The gunman is still on the loose. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, detectives scoured St. John’s Place in Brooklyn Friday morning, speaking with neighbors and trying to piece together the tragic shooting that took the life of Limose Dort Thursday. “She was a courageous and resilient person who loved her children,” said her son Janse Joseph. Joseph told Perez his mother was not the intended target. The 54-year-old mother of four was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy