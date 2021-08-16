Cancel
Nottingham, MD

Avanti Frozen Foods expands shrimp recall due to Salmonella risk

By Chris Montcalmo
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25, 2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.

This recall expansion has been initiated out of an abundance of precaution and will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness but been undertaken following discussions with FDA and CDC and reflects Avanti’s commitment to Public health and safety.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The full list of affected products can be viewed here.

There have been 9 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The company has taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations.

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged not to consume the recalled product and to return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +914023310260/+914023310261, Mon – Fri :10:00 am – 5:00 PM , GMT+5.5.

