(CNN) — Candace Cameron Bure has offered a rare apology after some of her followers didn't quite get what she was trying to do in a TikTok video. The "Fuller House" star lip-synced to a snippet of audio from Lana Del Rey's "Jealous Girl." The lyrics are "Baby I'm a gangsta too/ And it takes two to tango/ You don't want to dance with me, dance with me."