Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perdido Beach, AL

DAYS Alum Brock Kelly and Wife Adel Are Expecting!

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like congratulations are in order for DAYS OF OUR LIVES alum Brock Kelly (ex-Evan) and his wife, Adel, who are expecting their first child! The actor shared a series of photos from Perdido Beach, Alabama, he captioned “Bama Beauties (and me).”. However, after the initial photo of himself...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Perdido Beach, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Orpheus#Kellys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesPopculture

'NCIS' Star Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump in New Photo

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham has revealed big pregnancy news, sharing that she is expecting a son and posting a sweet baby bump photo on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen standing at the other end of a pool while donning a black two-piece swimsuit and showing off her pregnant belly. In the post caption, Wickersham wrote. "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!"
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Storm Reid Wore A 16 Foot (!!!) Ponytail On The Red Carpet & You Have To See It

Monday night was the world premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, and celebs did not disappoint with their red carpet looks. Maybe they’ve been inside for too long and now they’re vaccinated and ready to party. Speaking of partying, Storm Reid wore a ponytail that she swung around like a total pro, making sure all eyes were on her. According to her hairstylist Nai’vasha, it was a whopping 16 feet long! Reid is only 17 years old and she showed her castmates like Margot Robbie how it’s done. She wore a custom two-piece Prada gown with silver grommets that...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Tracie Wagaman: Love After Lockup Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, we reported the tragic news of Tracie Wagaman's passing. The Love After Lockup star was just 41 years old. She had given birth to a baby girl just one week before her death. Tracie's struggles with addiction were documented on LAL, and they were at the root of...
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley’s Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles Admits He Hates Pumping

There’s been a lot of good news about the stars of Chrisley Knows Best lately. Now, Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles takes to Instagram to share one of his pet peeves with fans. He lets fans know that he hates pumping. Keep reading to find out what this Nic Kerdile’s latest Instagram Stories post is all about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy