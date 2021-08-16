Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Crocodiles Can’t Thrive When the Water Turns Salty

By Futurity
goodmenproject.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers mapped out the status of their population over the last 40 years in response to changes in the Florida Everglades. Considered a key wildlife indicator, the health of the American crocodile will continue to tell us whether water restoration efforts that began in the late 1980s benefit crocodiles. Those restoration efforts began as part of a $14.8 billion Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Project to bring back more natural conditions in the Florida Everglades.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Florida Water#Brackish Water#Salty Water#American#The Croc Docs Laboratory#Ias#Plos One#University Of Florida#Futurity Org#Creative Commons#Premium#The Good Men Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
AnimalsInverse

This animal can kill 10 grown men, but its body adapted to save itself

You don’t want to mess with the golden poison frog, aka the poison dart frog. Its cute appearance belies deadly physiology. Just one of these tiny critters (scientific name: Phyllobates terribilis) contains enough toxins to kill 10 men, making them one of the most lethal animals on the planet relative to their size, which is not much bigger than a paperclip.
AnimalsWTOV 9

GALLERY: Fisherman captures images of mystery monsters from the deep sea

MOSCOW (Zenger News) — Weird, alien-like creatures are featured in an incredible collection of images taken by a Russian trawler fisherman fascinated by the deep-sea denizens from the ocean’s “twilight zone.”. Roman Fedortsov from the city of Murmansk in northwestern Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast region was so amazed by some of...
Iowa Statesuperhits1027.com

Rare, ghost-like bird spotted at Iowa wildlife refuge

TITONKA — A rare bird has been spotted in northern Iowa. Erich Gilbert, assistant manager at the Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge near Titonka, says there’s a partial albino among the Canada geese that have settled in for the past few weeks. “It looks almost like a ghost or a...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Heart-Wrenching Video of Salmon After Heatwave Caused Lesions and Fungus on Their Bodies

According to the Guardian, salmon were recently found swimming in the Columbia River, with irritated red lesions and white fungus all over their bodies after the Pacific north-west’s record-breaking heatwave. It was a disturbing sight for conservationists. The video, filmed by the non-profit organization Columbia Riverkeeper shows sockeye salmon swimming...
Animalskomando.com

Headed to the beach? This tracker shows you where sharks are lurking

The last thing that you want when swimming in the ocean is something unidentified brushing up against you. For most people, the immediate thought would go to a shark. Encounters are somewhat rare, but it’s terrifying, nonetheless. In the last decade, there were 799 unprovoked shark attacks, of which less...
Animalsdailyvoice.com

Pack Of Sharks Spotted Off Long Island Shore, Temporarily Closing Beach

Swimming was temporarily suspended again at a Long Island beach when a pack of sharks was reportedly found feasting on baitfish in the waters. A pack of nearly two dozen sharks was reportedly spotted at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Davis Park, a Fire Island beach off the coast of Long Island, causing concerns for lifeguards in the area.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Video shows dolphins building mud rings to catch prey in Caribbean

Bottlenose dolphins employ many tactics to hunt fish, like using their tails or swimming alongside fishermen. But a new study has discovered that the animals build mud rings to trap prey in the Caribbean — the first time it’s been seen in the region.This hunting technique has only been seen up until now in the Florida Keys. It involves one dolphin from the pack kicking its tail near the seafloor to build up a mud ring. The fish get trapped in the ring and try to escape via the surface - but as they break through the water, the...
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Momma, baby whale join surfers in lineup; a ‘surreal’ encounter

Surfers near Sydney, Australia, were greeted by an endangered southern right whale and her calf recently as they rode waves and sat on their boards. “They were there for about two days,” Tabitha Blake, one of the Shelly Beach surfers, told FTW Outdoors. “I was surfing with them for two hours. It was amazing and it felt so surreal to be able to be up that close and personal.”
AnimalsNewsweek

Massive 900-Pound Tiger Shark Caught by Fisherman on 'Monster Fish' Trip

A Florida fishing company reeled in a 900-pound tiger shark in a specialty trip on Sunday. According to multiple reports, the shark was believed to be pregnant. Florida's WFLA reported on Thursday that father-son duo Michael and Nicholas Braun were visiting from Montana to join a specialty fishing charter through Pelagic Color Fishing Company called "Pelagic Monsters." Their hopes were to catch some pretty big fish. Predators, to be exact.
AnimalsPowell Tribune

Grizzly bear deaths on the rise in 2021

It’s been a tough year for grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. As of Wednesday, 27 individuals had been euthanized due to conflicts with humans, killed by other bears, hit by cars or drowned in canals so far in 2021. Another five carcasses have been found that are suspected...
AnimalsPosted by
The Oregonian

Something is killing gray whales. Is it a sign of oceans in peril?

SAN IGNACIO, Mexico — For thousands of years, the gray whales of the eastern Pacific have undertaken one of the longest annual migrations of any mammal — starting in the cold waters of the Arctic, then down past the densely populated coasts and beaches of California before finally finding refuge in the warm, shallow estuaries of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. Only to turn around and head back north a few weeks later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy