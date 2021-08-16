Crocodiles Can’t Thrive When the Water Turns Salty
Researchers mapped out the status of their population over the last 40 years in response to changes in the Florida Everglades. Considered a key wildlife indicator, the health of the American crocodile will continue to tell us whether water restoration efforts that began in the late 1980s benefit crocodiles. Those restoration efforts began as part of a $14.8 billion Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Project to bring back more natural conditions in the Florida Everglades.goodmenproject.com
