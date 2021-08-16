Cancel
After Apple rejections, FlickType gives up on popular iPhone keyboard for the blind

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a blind or low-vision iPhone user who relies on the FlickType keyboard to type, I’ve got some bad news — you’re about to become a casualty of the fight between Apple and one of its staunchest critics. Developer Kosta Eleftheriou has announced that he’s discontinuing the iPhone keyboard portion of his app, and says that keyboard will automatically be removed in a future update.

