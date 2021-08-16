Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Top 25 Under 25: Kyle Masters joins loaded blue line hopefuls at No. 23

By Thomas P. Williams
hockeywilderness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Masters, by all accounts from some certain public scouting services, has all the tools to really be an interesting prospect. But at the age of 18 years old and not even 50 games played in the WHL, it’s all about projection for him — what he can become and we here at Hockey Wilderness clearly loved that projection enough to rank him at No. 23 of our Top 25 Under 25 for the year of 2021.

www.hockeywilderness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Jonas Brodin
Person
Jack Peart
Person
Alex Goligoski
Person
Ryan O'rourke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Line#Nhl Draft#Whl#Thetonyferrari#Nhldraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, and the Boston Bruins

Andy Strickland: (on Frank Seravalli’s tweet that Kirill Kaprizov has a $10 million-plus KHL offer) “One of the worst bluffs in sports history! CSKA budget has been spent plus there’s a cap that comes in around $12 million U.S.”. Aivis Kalnins: “Literally what Andy said. I have no clue why...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

PHN Q&A: More Penguins Trades, Jason Zucker, and are Pens Done?

Since the beginning of my writing career, which coincided with my nightly shows on 93-7 the Fan, there has been an occasionally stated theme and intent for much of the work we’ve done. Changing perceptions, dogma, and appreciating the game of hockey is important. The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t always have a Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, or Sidney Crosby. It’s important to appreciate the NHL game and hockey as it exists, the spirit in which the league is run, and why.
NHLchatsports.com

New York Rangers: What to do with center Mika Zibanejad?

Breaking up is hard to do. In the case of Mika Zibanejaed and the New York Rangers, the two sides have a small amount of time to figure out what is in the best interest of both camps. Will the New York Rangers sign the pending UFA or ask him to waive his NMC and trade him prior to the NHL trade deadline?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flames’ Blue Line Faces Challenges with Loss of Giordano

When the Calgary Flames lost Mark Giordano to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion draft, they didn’t just lose their captain. They also lost a top defenseman and an undoubted pillar on the blue line. The former Norris Trophy winner certainly struggled to start the season but really turned things around after new head coach Darryl Sutter took over. By season’s end, Giordano had proven he was still a legitimate top-pairing defenseman in the NHL and still a valuable contributor to the Flames.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blues’ Blue Line Predictions for 2021-22

I think it’s fair to say that the St. Louis Blues‘ blue line is the biggest question mark going into the 2021-22 season because they’ve lost a fair amount of their defensive group from the 2018-19 championship team. It appears as if this season’s blue line is going to be...
NHLYardbarker

Avalanche Bolster Defensive Depth with Murray

They lost their Vezina Trophy finalist from last season, but the Colorado Avalanche are boosting their depth in front of the next for the next campaign. The Avalanche have added veteran defenseman Ryan Murray on a one-year contract. This comes after Colorado extended Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar already this offseason. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer was lost in free agency to the expansion Seattle Kraken but traded for Darcy Kuemper to replace him. (from ‘Avalanche free agent tracker: Colorado trades for Darcy Kuemper after losing Philipp Grubauer to expansion Seattle,’ Denver Post, 07/31/2021)
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Lou Lamoriello masterful work at staying under salary cap

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK - JANUARY 04: General Manager Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders attends practice during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on January 04, 2021 in East Meadow, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The New York Islanders have been up...
Football247Sports

BM5: O-line loaded | Linebackers a concern?

Ohio State is in its second week of camp and it is very easy to already tell that the Buckeyes' offensive line has the chance to be elite this season. On the flip side, should we be concerned about the situation at linebacker for OSU? Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle to discuss that and much more on the Wednesday 5ish.
NHLchatsports.com

Top 25 Under 25: Caedan Bankier joins ranking at No. 24

Hype is a powerful thing. Whether you disagree with our ranking of a prospect that was just drafted in the third round as one of the Minnesota Wild’s top 25 players that are under 25 years of age, we can all agree that it’s whatever is currently in our mind and the recency of Caedan Bankier’s selection and the immediate research we all did after his name was called, keeps him in mind.
NHLNHL

Wild and Bally Sports North announce Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 matchups

ST, PAUL -- Bally Sports North, in conjunction with the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the Mankato Local Organizing Committee, today announced the date and schedule for the 16th annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM) at the city's annual RibFest at Vetter Stone Amphitheater. The five-day event will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 19 with festivities happening thru Sunday, Jan. 23 and Bally Sports North's signature telecast event set for Saturday, Jan. 22 at Minnesota State University's Blakeslee Field.
NHLYardbarker

Minnesota Wild Top 10 Players All-Time: No.9 Jonas Brodin

The Minnesota Wild department at The Hockey Writers is starting a series that will look at the franchise’s top 10 players all-time in honour of their 20th anniversary last season. THW’s Wild team consisting of myself, Aaron Heckmann, Mariah Holland, and Devon Platana voted on this list, and it will begin with the 10th spot as we work our way down to the best player in franchise history.
College Sportsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Line key to Blue Devils’ offensive success

Duke returns senior running back Mateo Durant as a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick. Tha... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Amazon & Angry Dubas

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I take a look at news that Auston Matthews just had wrist surgery yesterday. I’ll also preview the new Amazon Prime series about the Maple Leafs 2020-21 season, and I’ll look at a different side of Kyle Dubas than we’ve been seeing over the past few seasons.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

NHL to require team staff vaccinations, player protocols to come

The NHL has usually been very public about their protocols throughout the COVID pandemic, whether it was changing up the structure of the arena to make it more safe and ventilated, or upfront about how their testing system is administered and the timeline of results, they’ve been adequate at informing us what they’re doing through all of this.
NHLsinbin.vegas

5 GM Do-Overs We Wish The Golden Knights Could Make

It’s pretty much universally accepted that the Golden Knights front office dominated the Expansion Draft. Not only did they build a team that was good enough to come within three wins of lifting the Stanley Cup, but they acquired a heap of assets to go with it. Since June 21, 2017 though, it’s been a bit bumpier of a road.
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Why Alain Vigneault’s Approach to Carter Hart is Concerning

Leave it to the offseason to keep us entertained while we wait for the puck to drop on the 2021/22 season. With the trades and signings all but complete and the roster nearing finality, there’s little left to talk about that hasn’t already been discussed. One thing that seems to continue to rear its ugly head is the stigma that seemingly surrounds Alain Vigneault and his affinity for veteran players.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

‘It’s a big year for him’: Guerin on Fiala’s new deal, season

Kevin Fiala chose to bet on himself this season. With the arbitration hearing nearing and the briefs regarding the targeted salary from both sides made public, he had the choice to take that number and keep it for just one or stretch it to two years. If it was the latter option, he would instantly be a very young, tantalizing unrestricted free agent; the former and he remains one that’s restricted and still under Minnesota Wild control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy