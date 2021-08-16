Top 25 Under 25: Kyle Masters joins loaded blue line hopefuls at No. 23

Kyle Masters, by all accounts from some certain public scouting services, has all the tools to really be an interesting prospect. But at the age of 18 years old and not even 50 games played in the WHL, it’s all about projection for him — what he can become and we here at Hockey Wilderness clearly loved that projection enough to rank him at No. 23 of our Top 25 Under 25 for the year of 2021.