Flagler County deputies arrest 13-year-old for allegedly threatening to kill victim

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a 13-year-old student who allegedly threatened another person on social media.

The victim told investigators the suspect told them that she had threatened to fight the victim, and the suspect said she would "put a bullet between your eyes," according to the FCSO.

The suspect made the threats through social media and through text messages from a fake phone number, the sheriff's office said. The victim told investigators the suspect sent them pictures of guns, making the victim's parents concerned.

Investigators later determined the gun in the pictures belonged to the suspect's father.

The suspect is charged with sending written threats to conduct acts of terrorism and is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“Many of our kids and students are now learning online and actively using social media so I ask that parents be the Sheriff of their homes and monitor their kid’s online activity,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It’s important to know who your child is communicating with online and what they are saying. I also hope this teenager gets the help she needs on how to handle disagreements before she progresses to more serious criminal activity.”

The sheriff's office added children who make threats will be arrested and possibly face prosecution.