Getting to know WICC opponent Olympique Lyonnais Feminin

By Grant Little
Stumptown Footy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympique Lyonnais and Jean-Michel Aulas have set the standard in many ways for top clubs in women’s soccer. They are coming off their worst season in quite some time and are looking to re-establish their dominance in France, Europe, and the world. They signed a relatively new coach, Sonia Bompastor, with five matches to go in the 2020/21 French league season and have made high-profile signings to strengthen the squad.

www.stumptownfooty.com

