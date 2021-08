Boris Johnson today told MPs that the Taliban “will be judged on actions not words” and denied that the UK was unprepared for the events unfolding in Afghanistan.Opening the emergency debate today he said it was not true to say that the UK “did not foresee this” and said that Western nations had no option put to “pull out” of the country.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was deeply critical of the prime minister and said his judgement has been “appalling” and there has been “a failure of preparation”.Former prime minister Theresa May said the crisis in the region had been...