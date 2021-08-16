Historic images show the centuries-long struggle for Afghanistan

Foreign empires have fought over the South Asian country; reformers and Islamists battle to remake it. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was shockingly swift. On April 14, President Biden announced that the United States would begin withdrawing forces in May, with all the troops out by September 11. By August 15, Taliban fighters were posing behind a massive desk at the presidential palace in Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country, the government had fallen, and the Taliban had seized control.