Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Historic images show the centuries-long struggle for Afghanistan

By Rachel Hartigan
nationalgeographic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForeign empires have fought over the South Asian country; reformers and Islamists battle to remake it. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was shockingly swift. On April 14, President Biden announced that the United States would begin withdrawing forces in May, with all the troops out by September 11. By August 15, Taliban fighters were posing behind a massive desk at the presidential palace in Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country, the government had fallen, and the Taliban had seized control.

www.nationalgeographic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Afghanistan#Taliban#Conservatism#South Asian#Islamists#Islamic#British#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Anger as image shows near-empty rescue flight leaving Kabul

A former Royal Marine has warned “people will be left behind” in Afghanistan, after sharing an image of the near-empty rescue flight that took his wife home. Paul Farthing, who runs the animal welfare charity Nowzad, has been working to save his wife, dozens of staff members and their families since the Taliban swept back to power last week.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Why America will struggle to confront al Qaeda in Afghanistan

In President Joe Biden's speech and leaked talking points on Monday, the Biden administration insisted it can address any escalated terrorism threat originating from Afghanistan. The White House says it will "prevent, detect and disrupt terrorism threats with over the horizon capabilities." If the Taliban allow al Qaeda to operate...
Worldnationalgeographic.com

What Afghanistan and the world could lose with the Taliban's return

More than a decade ago, a National Geographic writer saw warning signs the U.S. commitment would flag—and fragile democratic advances that could now be undone. As Afghanistan fell to the Taliban province by province, and American military officials struggled to evacuate those who sought to escape, I recalled a distressing incident that took place during a reporting trip to Afghanistan for National Geographic.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

As evacuees flee Afghanistan, historical data show Afghans have found refuge in Houston for decades

As the United States withdraws troops from Afghanistan, thousands of Afghan citizens are fleeing their homeland and into countries around the world. Dan Stoecker, CEO of refugee agency The Alliance, said that the Houston area is preparing to welcome 70 Afghans by the end of August. Most Afghans coming into the country are Special Immigrant Visa holders, which means that they worked with the U.S. military.
Worldsoutheastoutlook.org

Southeast has long connection to Afghanistan

Tina Bruner was the director of Southeast’s Missions Ministry from 1994 to 2008. She now is on the board of directors at Epek International, Southeast’s partner in Afghanistan. It isn’t often that a global news story can be tied back to Southeast Christian Church. You can’t turn on the news...
Middle EastTMZ.com

Images of Women Painted Over as Taliban Takes Over Kabul, Afghanistan

The Taliban are continuing to take hold of Afghanistan, and instant changes reflecting their ideology are already cropping up in the nation's capital ... especially as it relates to women. The so-called religious "students" and their vast discipleship are on the brink of sacking Kabul right now -- with mass...
Middle EastBBC

Afghanistan: Striking image captures Kabul exodus

It's one of the most striking images from the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Hundreds of Afghans packed into a US military cargo plane as they flee Kabul. The faces, many male but with some women and children, look up towards the camera, their expressions a mixture of anxiety and possibly some relief.
AfghanistanPosted by
Axios

In photos: Satellite images show crowds at Kabul airport in Afghanistan

Satellite photos taken from space Monday show the crowd of thousands of Afghans attempting to flee the country after the Taliban took over. Why it matters: Thousands of Afghans stormed the airport runway in a desperate effort to flee the Taliban. Afghans were seen clinging to planes taking off and crowding the tarmac in an attempt to escape. Seven people were reported dead from the chaos at the airport.
Politicsoilcity.news

Gordon sees ‘historic lessons’ to be learned from Afghanistan

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said during a press conference on Monday that he think there are “historic lessons” to be learned from the war in Afghanistan with the United States evacuating the country. President Joe Biden on Monday defended his decision to move forward with withdrawal of...
Worldncadvertiser.com

What's happening in Afghanistan can't be reduced to images with historic parallels. When will we learn to see things in real time?

As the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, one image defined the moment: A military Chinook helicopter hovering above the U.S. Embassy, as diplomats and staff fled to the relative safety of the Kabul airport. On Twitter, photographs and video of the helicopter circulated side-by-side with images of another chaotic embassy evacuation after the fall of Saigon in 1975. History never seemed to rhyme so perfectly.
Worldnationalgeographic.com

How the Taliban swiftly retook power in Afghanistan

Islamic nationalists force chaotic end to 20-year U.S. presence. This is an adaptation of an intro from our daily newsletter series that was originally sent out on August 16, 2021. Want this in your inbox? Subscribe here. In December 2001, I was in the first convoy of reporters to reach...
Worldrestorationnewsmedia.com

A long-overdue withdrawal from Afghanistan

I thought of Yogi Berra’s famous saying, “It’s déjà vu all over again” as the world watched the Taliban retake control of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, in only three days. As cable news showed panicked Americans and allied Afghans at the airport trying to find a way out of...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Images: Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan, capturing all major cities

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy