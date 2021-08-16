Fitbit Taps Black Fashion Designer Aurora James To Create New Wristbands
The Brother Vellies Founder designed two new stylish bands that perfectly blend luxury and a fit lifestyle. If you’ve ever worn a Smartwatch, you know that they’re great for tracking fitness goals and sending quick text responses with the tap of a finger. If you’re into fashion, you also know they’re not so great for blending in with a cute outfit. Over the years, different bands have hit the market as solutions, but Fitbit has just launched its own luxury accessories collection, tapping two Black-owned luxury brands —Brother Vellies and Victor Glemaud — to create bands for their latest devices, Sense and Versa 3.www.essence.com
Comments / 0