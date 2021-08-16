Cancel
The 25 Top Destinations to Buy a Vacation Home in 2021

By Lauren Wicks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the market for a second home? Vacation rental management platform Vacasa just released its fourth annual report on the top 25 places to buy a vacation home in the U.S. and it stretches coast to coast with destinations for every type of traveler. According to the company's 2021 Vacation Rental Buyer Report, the number of people looking to purchase their first rental home has nearly doubled since 2019, and many are looking for a place they can also retreat to several times a year. Whether you're looking for a new mountain escape your family can enjoy together every summer and work remotely for a few weeks each year or a beachside property that will bring in some extra income, these destinations are sure to inspire your ideal location.

