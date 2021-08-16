Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

La Follette names Alisha Raabe as interim athletic director

By Jon Masson
madison
 4 days ago

Madison La Follette has named Alisha Raabe as its interim athletic director, according to an announcement from the school. Raabe replaces Tim Rockhold, who served as athletic director since last year. Raabe has been teaching in La Follette’s science department for the past several years and during that time also...

madison.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Missouri Statekq2.com

Grosbach named interim leader of Griffon Athletics; search consultant selected

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Theresa Grosbach, associate director of athletics and senior woman administrator at Missouri Western State University, will serve as interim (director of athletics/vice president of intercollegiate athletics) starting Sept. 1. Grosbach succeeds Dr. Josh Looney, who last month was named director of athletics at the University of North Alabama.
Missouri StateColumbia Missourian

Missouri names Desiree Reed-Francois new athletic director

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is leaving to take the same position at Missouri, MU announced Sunday. "It is truly an honor to join Missouri's flagship institution, and I am extremely grateful to search committee Chair (Jeffrey) Layman and members of the search advisory committee for this incredible opportunity," Reed-Francois said in a news release. "The University of Missouri is a world-class academic institution with a strong commitment to athletics, and a resolve to further enhance its athletics programs to achieve elite national status is all of our endeavors.
High Schooloxfordathletics.org

Oxford Names Tony DeMare As District Athletic Director

Help us give a warm Wildcat welcome to our new Athletic Director - Tony DeMare as he starts his first day of official duties as an Oxford Wildcat today!. Mr. DeMare has served as the Athletic Director for Bishop Foley High School, Westminster Academy, and spent 17 years as a coach and Athletic Director at Divine Child High School. During his career, he has earned many accomplishments including awards such as induction into the Michigan Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014, State of Michigan Coach of the Year, League Athletic Director of the Year, League Coach of the Year, and many more. Tony has a Bachelor of Arts in English from Wayne State University, a Master of Arts in Athletic Administration from Wayne State University, and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Madonna University.
Altamont, KSParsons Sun

Volmer named first-ever female athletic director at Labette County

ALTAMONT — Brianna Volmer has been named the new co-athletic director at Labette County High School and is the first female to ever take the position. “I’m extremely honored to take over the position,” Volmer said. “It means a lot for me as a female and for my future in athletics. I’m currently taking some admin classes, so this has been a goal of mine. It came up more quickly than I thought it would.”
Hayward, CAcsueastbay.edu

Allison Kern Named Cal State East Bay's Athletic Director

After a nationwide search, Allison Kern has been named as the Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics for Cal State East Bay. “I am thrilled to be joining Cal State East Bay,” said Kern. “Everyone I met during the interview process is incredibly invested in the university’s mission and student success.”
Royal Oak, MIThe Oakland Press

New assistant principal, interim athletic director at Royal Oak High School

Royal Oak has a new assistant principal and an interim director of athletics and activities. “”It is an honor to have this opportunity to serve a school with wonderful students, an extremely committed staff, and a supportive school community,” said newly named Assistant Principal Michael Corridor in a statement. Corridor’s...
SportsLas Vegas Sun

UNLV tabs longtime administrator Erick Harper as interim athletic director

UNLV announced today that longtime administrator Erick Harper will be stepping in as interim athletic director while the school searches for a full-time replacement for Desiree Reed-Francois. Reed-Francois was introduced as the new AD at Missouri on Sunday after four years leading UNLV’s athletics department; her final day on the...
Beecher, ILnbc25news.com

Beecher Community Schools names new athletic director

FLINT, Mich - The Beecher Community Schools announced on Twitter it has named a new athletic director. The school welcomes Mr. Stacey Watson Watson as the new Athletic Director in a Tweet Wednesday evening. Watson is a 1988 graduate of Beecher High School and former track coach for Beecher. This...
Footballkxeo.com

New Athletic Director And Head Football Coach Named At Missouri Military Academy

The Missouri Military Academy has two new faces added to their athletics program this year. Former Battle High School varsity coach Brian Meny is the new athletic director. Meny was selected for the 2021 Missouri Basketball Hall of Fame and will oversee the Academy’s 14 high school varsity and junior varsity athletic offerings and five middle school sports.
Hickory, PANew Castle News

Hickory grad Lener named Athletic Director at Westminster

Westminster College announced Jason Lener as the new Director of Athletics beginning immediately. “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Lener back to Westminster and we look forward to his leadership,” said Westminster President Dr. Kathy B. Richardson. “His extensive experience in athletic administration and his love for the College where he had wonderful academic and athletic opportunities well prepare him to guide Titan athletics.”
Lincolnton, NClincolntimesnews.com

Lincolnton High School names Gates next athletic director

Lincolnton High School has named Brent Gates as the school’s next athletic director. A 2004 graduate of West Lincoln High School, Gates has spent the last 13 years working for Lincoln County Schools, including 10 of those at Lincolnton High. He has coached football, baseball and wrestling during his entire...
La Conner, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

La Conner School District hires athletic director

LA CONNER — Sports and education have been a big part of Mikki Gifford's professional and personal life. Gifford will continue to combine those passions after being named athletic director and assistant principal at La Conner High School and middle school. "It's an exciting opportunity," she said. "One I am...
Madison, WImadison

Angelina Myhr, sr., Madison La Follette

Not only did Myhr earn a 17th-place finish at the spring state tournament, she was the program’s first state entrant since 2005. She had several tournament victories and top-five finishes throughout the summer.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
MISportsNow

Traverse City Central Names Thorington New Athletic Director

Traverse City Central announced Thursday the hiring of Justin Thorington as its new athletic director. Thorington, who currently serves as the athletic director and assistant principal for Saginaw Township Community Schools, will start at Central on. Sept. 15. A Central graduate and former assistant wrestling coach for the Trojans, Thorington...
Saint Bonaventure, NYBuffalo News

St. Bonaventure names Duke's Joe Manhertz as its athletic director

The new athletic director at St. Bonaventure University brings a familiarity with major Division I athletic operations, as well as a familiarity with Western New York. St. Bonaventure’s athletic department announced Thursday that it has named Joe Manhertz as its athletic director. Manhertz is a native of Fairport who has worked at Duke University since 2010, most recently as its associate director of athletics/major gifts.
Dane County, WImadison

Prep girls golf preview: 3 things to know this season

The Badger Conference's split into two divisions will make things interesting. Here are three things to know about girls golf this season:. Which programs will rise now competing against a full field of teams and a new slate of opponents?. Last season was unlike any other for most high school...

Comments / 0

Community Policy