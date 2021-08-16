La Follette names Alisha Raabe as interim athletic director

Help us give a warm Wildcat welcome to our new Athletic Director - Tony DeMare as he starts his first day of official duties as an Oxford Wildcat today!. Mr. DeMare has served as the Athletic Director for Bishop Foley High School, Westminster Academy, and spent 17 years as a coach and Athletic Director at Divine Child High School. During his career, he has earned many accomplishments including awards such as induction into the Michigan Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014, State of Michigan Coach of the Year, League Athletic Director of the Year, League Coach of the Year, and many more. Tony has a Bachelor of Arts in English from Wayne State University, a Master of Arts in Athletic Administration from Wayne State University, and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Madonna University.