Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'When a man produces four assists, you've got to put your feelings aside and say "you know what, well played'': Rio Ferdinand wades in on Graeme Souness' criticism of Paul Pogba... insisting he has a 'burning desire' to win trophies at Man United

By Faaez Samadi For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has called out Graeme Souness over his refusal to praise Paul Pogba, insisting that the Frenchman has a 'burning desire' to drive Manchester United to success and silverware.

Souness created a stir after damning Pogba with faint praise following his exceptional four assists in United's 5-1 demolition of Leeds on Saturday.

Speaking on Sky Sports the following day ahead of Newcastle's match against West Ham, Souness insisted the 'star' of the Red Devils' win was Mason Greenwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1Dtx_0bTMSUtz00
Rio Ferdinand has called out Graeme Souness for refusing to praise midfielder Paul Pogba
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26b3wz_0bTMSUtz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BBDp_0bTMSUtz00

After fellow pundit Micah Richards pointed out Pogba's four assists in the game, Souness declined to praise the Frenchman, saying: 'We expect that from a £100million man' - despite United paying £89million for the World Cup winner.

Ferdinand attempted to mount a defence for Souness, suggesting his comments were taken out of context and not clearly enough explained.

'I don't think Graeme Souness articulated it but I believe he thinks (about Pogba's achievement): Let's not get out of our pram about this, let's not go overboard, let me see this for the next three months, I want consistency,' Ferdinand said on the Vibe with Five YouTube podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpC8w_0bTMSUtz00
Pogba got four assists in United's 5-1 win over Leeds - only the sixth Premier League player to do so in one game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBvEK_0bTMSUtz00
Ferdinand offered his view on the debate through his Vibe with Five YouTube channel 

'I think that's where Souness' mind is at with Paul Pogba. If we're being honest, consistency is probably one of the factors that goes against Paul Pogba in his Man United career.'

But Ferdinand also criticised Souness' unwillingness to praise Pogba's achievement, a feat so rare that only six players have ever managed it in a Premier League match, and also intimated that Souness has broader issues with the Frenchman.

'When a man produces four assists on day one of the season, you've got to put your feelings to one side and say "you know what, well played",' Ferdinand said. 'Because it doesn't happen often.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMCH2_0bTMSUtz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2den2U_0bTMSUtz00

Souness has long been a critic of Pogba, and particularly the constant debate about the player's future at United. Souness and Richards had an extremely fractious argument over the Frenchman's conduct around the issue at the weekend.

Souness refused to accept Richards' view that Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, could have been commenting about the midfielder leaving Old Trafford without the player's consent, interrupting Richards to ask: 'Do you think the agent speaks without the permission of the player? Do you think the agent just talks out nonsense?'

Richards replied immediately: 'I actually do, I actually do, definitely', with Souness responding: 'Not a chance, not a chance. He's echoing the thoughts of the player.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9eZQ_0bTMSUtz00
Ferdinand believes Pogba (left) has a 'burning desire' to win trophies at Manchester United

Souness then angrily asked host Dave Jones to move on, before having to turn away from the camera to compose himself.

Ferdinand admitted Pogba's United future was unclear, but believed the 28-year-old wants to be a champion at the club.

'I think if he smells success and a winning period, there's something that says to me that he'll go: "I want to be a part of it".

'That's all he's come (back) for. When I speak to Paul, all he talks about is wanting to win. He's got a burning desire to do that for Man United. He grew up (at United) as a kid, he wants to be known as one of the guys that was part of a winning team.

'If he walked out of Man United, I know for a fact that Paul Pogba would look back and go: "(I) didn't win the Premier League, didn't win the Champions League. That's not what I came back for". There would be unfinished business.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuCWk_0bTMSUtz00
Paris Saint-Germain have been pursuing Pogba and could try to sign him next season

Paris Saint-Germain are strongly linked with making a move for Pogba next season if he is out of contract, having already signed Lionel Messi and a host of other stars this summer.

Ferdinand said PSG are the only club Pogba could 'justify' moving to in order to win the Champions League, claiming other European giants are no longer the winners they once were.

'Going to Real Madrid or somewhere like Barcelona right now, you're not taking a forward step, you're not going to be closer to winning the Champions League going there than you are Man United at the moment,' he said.

'The pool of clubs (Pogba) could have gone to two years ago (to win the Champions League) has shrunk,' Ferdinand said.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Micah Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frenchman#Sky Sports#The Red Devils#Old Trafford#The Premier League#The Champions League#Psg#European#Going To Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pogba will not be sold by Man Utd - Solskjaer

The midfielder has less than a year left on his contract but the club are trying to persuade him to sign an extension. Paul Pogba will not leave Manchester United in the current transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists. The midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from...
UEFAchatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand insists Chelsea will believe they can take Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race as he hails the 'winning mentality' of Thomas Tuchel's team

Rio Ferdinand believes that Chelsea will feel they will be able to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. Having won the Champions League last season, Chelsea lifted further silverware on Wednesday as they beat Villarreal on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup. Romelu Lukaku is set to join from Inter Milan and Ferdinand was full of praise for the winning mentality that Thomas Tuchel's squad possess.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba WILL stay at Manchester United because they 'can go and win trophies', claims Paul Scholes as ex-midfielder tips the Frenchman to 'add a lot' after FOUR assists in season opener

Manchester United's ability to now compete for trophies on all fronts will see Paul Pogba extend his stay at Old Trafford, predicts Paul Scholes. Pogba, who has previously attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, is out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season. Discussions...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he gave Paul Pogba 'the freedom to roam' in Manchester United's thumping win over Leeds... as midfielder rewards boss with four assists, more than all last season!

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he gave Paul Pogba the freedom to roam against Leeds, with the midfielder responding by producing four assists in an emphatic 5-1 victory at Old Trafford. United commenced the new campaign in impressive style, with Pogba playing a prominent part in proceedings.
Premier LeagueESPN

Pogba's master class, Haaland in form, Spurs beat Man City without Kane: What you missed this weekend

It seems like only yesterday that we were in the thick of an unprecedented Summer of Soccer, with Euro 2020, the CONCACAF Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Copa America and the Olympics making up for lost time, and now we're into what should be an equally unforgettable club season. The Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish LaLiga kicked off their 2021-22 campaigns this weekend, and a lot of top teams (Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona) and top players (Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland) aren't messing around.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Rio Ferdinand Hits Back at Souness’ Criticism towards Paul Pogba

Graeme Souness couldn’t give Paul Pogba any praise after his four assists on Saturday in Manchester United’s opening game against Leeds United. The former Manchester United and Leeds United defender Rio Ferdinand was quick to hit back on the former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness on his podcast. ‘I don’t think...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Harry Kane: Graeme Souness believes Man City's 1-0 defeat at Spurs highlighted need to sign striker

Graeme Souness believes Manchester City's defeat at Tottenham demonstrated precisely why they are bidding to sign Harry Kane from Spurs this summer. The Premier League champions were beaten 1-0 at Spurs on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's team suffered their third successive defeat in all competitions - with City also failing to score a goal in their previous losses in the Champions League final and last week's Community Shield.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Man United FINALLY saw the Paul Pogba they've been waiting for as he set up four goals against Leeds… so how does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ensure this sparkling form continues?

This was the Paul Pogba Manchester United wanted to see. It was also the Paul Pogba football fans across the globe, with the possible exception of Leeds, Man City and Liverpool supporters, expected to see. Pogba notched a Premier League joint record of four assists in United's 5-1 demolition of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy