Madonna partners with Warner Music Group for 'multi-year series of catalog releases'

By Megan Armstrong
 4 days ago
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Madonna turned 63 on Monday (Aug. 16), and she is beginning a new year of life with an eye toward the past, announcing her new "milestone, career-spanning" global partnership with Warner Music Group that encapsulates the entirety of her recorded music catalog. To date, that includes 300 million records sold globally:

Read an excerpt from the official press release below:

"This partnership marks the revitalization of a decades-long relationship with Warner that began with the release of Madonna’s debut single in 1982. The deal encompasses her entire Sire/Maverick/Warner catalog, including global smash albums such as Madonna, Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, and Ray of Light. It also includes her three most recent studio albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, which will join the Warner catalog beginning in 2025. All in all, the new pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations.

[...]

"2022 will mark the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording debut. This new deal heralds the launch next year of an extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon. For the first time, Madonna will personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and much more. The series of releases will be overseen by Warner Music’s catalog team, led by Kevin Gore, President of Global Catalog, Recorded Music, with the first release to be announced soon."

Madonna's debut 1982 single was "Everybody," and her self-titled debut studio album followed in July 1983. The seven-time Grammy winner has secured 12 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, including Madame X—her 14th studio album overall—in 2019.

Madonna's biggest birthday wish, per the press release, is for her friends and fans to "adopt all 50 beds" at Mercy James Centre in Malawi, "where children recuperate after surgery or regain strength following intensive care," to help "ensure that any sick or injured child that comes through the hospital doors has access to world-class specialized care." For more information on that initiative, click here.

Madonna shared a more personal glimpse into her birthday celebration on Instagram:

The photos feature her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, as well as her children.

The Mercy James Centre is named after Madonna's 15-year-old daughter, whom she adopted from Malawi, and opened as the country's first children's hospital in July 2017. The pop icon also adopted her 15-year-old son, David, and eight-year-old twins named Estere and Stella from Malawi. Her biological children are 24-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon and 21-year-old son Rocco Ritchie.

