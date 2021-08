Recommendations for EGFR testing in patients with non–small cell lung cancer based on the wide heterogeneity of these mutations. Mark A. Socinski, MD: As I mentioned, there’s heterogeneity in EGFR mutations. Fortunately, the vast majority of them are either exon 19 deletions or the L858R exon 21 mutation. They account for 80% to 85% of all EGFR mutations. We also know that between those 2 mutations, EGFR exon 19 deletions are much more sensitive to the available TKIs [tyrosine kinase inhibitors] than the exon 21 mutation. When you go beyond that, the remaining 15% are a mix of sensitivity mutations, some of which are in exon 18. About 10% of all EGFR mutations fall into this category of exon 20 insertion mutations, which is what we focused on today.