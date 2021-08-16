Gov. Pritzker signs bills aimed at lowering prices for prescription drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker Monday signed a package of legislation aimed at lowering prices for prescription drugs. “Lowering healthcare costs for Illinois families remains one of my top priorities, and I’m proud we’re advancing this mission by putting patients first,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The legislation I’m signing today not only lowers costs but increases access to life-saving prescription drugs — because healthcare should be a right for all, not a privilege for a few. This is yet another step to ensure every Illinoisan can live a healthy life.”