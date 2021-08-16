Why are we still so obsessed with Hitler? The answer remains just out of reach in an unconventional new documentary.
(JTA) — “Is it possible to make a film like this without contributing to the Nazi Cinematic Universe?”. This line of narration comes early in “The Meaning of Hitler,” a fiery new documentary about the persistent hold Nazism has on our culture, directed by Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker. It’s a cheeky reference to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a world shared by the comic book giant’s many onscreen superhero characters. Like Marvel fandom, Hitler and Nazi obsession encourages cult-like devotion to a sprawling, interconnected alternate reality — except the Nazi Cinematic Universe’s shared fantasy is that Hitler had the right idea about the Jews.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Comments / 0