Why are we still so obsessed with Hitler? The answer remains just out of reach in an unconventional new documentary.

The Eternals final trailer today gave fans their first look at the villain for the movie, Kro. A lot of general audiences don’t have a ton of background on the group of heroes or their larger lore. Kro would definitely qualify in this case. He’s the leader of the Deviants and the force that wants to age war on the other creations of the Celestials. Being over 20,000 years old gives you a lot of time to plot new and exciting ways to gain the upper hand against the Eternals. Another quirk of being around that long is that Kro becomes intertwined in the mythology of humankind like his near-godlike counterparts. Different groups of people have thought him to be Pluto or even The Devil because of the physical appearance he has. In a weird twist, Thena has a tryst with Kro that leads to the villain teaming up with them at some points in the comics.