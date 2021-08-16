‘Bridgerton’: Recording a Sweeping Orchestra Sound from Remote Locations and Finding a Modern Musical Spin

During the height of the pandemic, when the killing of George Floyd sparked widespread protests throughout America, filmmaker and Yamaha executive Chris Gero felt compelled to create something that celebrated the unifying power of music. Within six months, he wrapped filming what would eventually become The Sound of Us, a masterful, Cannes-winning documentary composed of nine stand-alone stories. Shot across five countries, the vignettes demonstrate music’s incredible ability to heal, connect, unite, and inspire us, even—especially—in times of crisis. As put by Gero, “The documentary drives home the idea that music transcends all of the wrong in the world. This is a film to help you realize that there is hope and there is goodness and that we’re all in this together.”