Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

General Petraeus to NBC News’ Lester Holt On Afghanistan: The Outcome Is ‘Catastrophic’

By Jackson Richman
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral David Petraeus, who led U.S. forces in Afghanistan between July 2010 and July 2011, called the outcome in that country “catastrophic.”. “It’s also heartbreaking, it’s tragic,” he said in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt that is scheduled to air in full Monday on NBC Nightly News. “And I do think there were alternative approaches, options, that we in fact should have considered.”

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Lester Holt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Nightly News#Nbc News#Cia#Nbcnightlynews#Nbc Nightly News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Geraldo hits Biden for 'pitiful' speech as Afghanistan crumbles: 'What the hell did COVID have to do with' it

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera called out President Joe Biden for a "pitiful" and irrelevant speech instructing Americans about forthcoming coronavirus booster shots as a geopolitical and humanitarian catastrophe intensifies in Afghanistan under his watch. Rivera said on "The Five" Biden's speech Wednesday was disjointed and the president was "blinking...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deadline

Stephen Colbert Calls U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan “The Right Thing” That “Feels So Wrong”

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert ripped off “the Band-Aid”, dedicating his entire opening monologue to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and the United States’ withdrawal from the country. “The U.S. has been there for 20 years. We spent $2 trillion. We trained a 300,000-man strong Afghan army, and the Taliban took it over in 10 days,” the late-night host summarized. “The country is in complete chaos.” Colbert then cut to a photograph of a military helicopter evacuating Kabul, which has drawn comparisons to one of U.S. military personnel making their exit during the Fall of Saigon. “Not a flattering...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CIA analyst bashes MSNBC for supporting Biden's Afghanistan speech: 'I was appalled'

Former CIA analyst and MSNBC guest Matt Zeller criticized President Joe Biden’s speech on the ongoing Afghanistan crisis amid praise for it from the liberal network's hosts. Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Monday over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after Biden's troop withdrawal. Zeller appeared with hosts Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House" to discuss the speech at length.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Ingraham: The collapse of Afghanistan represents another catastrophic failure of our political establishment

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan is a "catastrophic failure" after a complete collapse of the government to the Taliban, on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday. "The collapse of Afghanistan represents another catastrophic failure of our political establishment. Now other obvious examples include the collapse of...
MilitaryThe New Yorker

David Petraeus on American Mistakes in Afghanistan

David Petraeus, the retired four-star Army general, served in the military for nearly four decades, eventually becoming the most famous and revered member of the armed forces during the war on terror and the war in Iraq. Known for developing a new theory of counter-insurgency, which emphasized winning the support of civilians rather than seizing territory, Petraeus was placed in charge of all troops in Iraq by President George W. Bush in 2007 and oversaw the so-called surge of forces meant to turn around a faltering war effort. In 2010, President Barack Obama, who had ordered a surge of troops in Afghanistan—a move opposed by then Vice-President Joe Biden—appointed General Petraeus the commander of forces in that country. Petraeus retired from the military the following year, and went on to serve as Obama’s C.I.A. director. He resigned from that post in 2012, after providing classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus later pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling classified information. He is now a partner in the global investment firm K.K.R. and chairman of the K.K.R. Global Institute.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump wanted out of Afghanistan. Biden’s choice to follow through is a catastrophe.

Can it be that Donald Trump really didn’t leave the presidency? And if he did, why are we left with his foreign policy?. It was Trump’s fondest hope — or dangerous obsession — in his final days in office to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, as the fulfillment of his “America First” ideals. In November 2020, as Trump fought his flailing battle to void the results of a presidential election, he signed an executive order mandating that U.S. troops leave Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘You Keep Changing the Subject’: CNN’s Tapper Grills Sec. of State Blinken Over Scramble to Evacuate U.S. Forces, Allies From Afghanistan

CNN’s Jake Tapper raked Secretary of State Antony Blinken across the coals for deflecting from the core of his questions about Afghanistan’s imminent fall to the Taliban. Tapper began the interview on Sunday’s State of the Union by rolling footage of President Joe Biden claiming in July that it was “highly unlikely” that the Taliban would overrun the country. Tapper also noted that Biden has now redeployed troops to Afghanistan to oversee the evacuation of American personnel from the country, and he turned to Blinken to ask, “How did President Biden get this so wrong?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy