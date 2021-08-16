Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Kylian Mbappe will tell Paris Saint-Germain to open transfer negotiations with Real Madrid?

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftomR_0bTMR9f000
IPA

Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker Kylian Mbappe will reportedly request a transfer to Real Madrid in a private meeting with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, according to El Chiringuito's Josep Pedrerol.

Mbappe has hinted at his desire to join Real Madrid over the last year and the report states Al-Khelaifi will head to Madrid for discussions in the coming days.

The Parisians have consistently stated their confidence over a renewal agreement with the French international despite the arrival of Lionel Messi.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported earlier this month that the arrival of Messi would likely increase the likelihood Mbappe signs a long-term extension with the club. Apparently, though, that's not the case.

Even though Mbappe's current deal expires in 2022, PSG are not keen on accepting a price cut deal for the 22-year-old as they are under no pressure to sell him. Real Madrid have reportedly been quoted €100 million for Mbappe and PSG will not drop the price below €90 million.

Mbappe has spent his last five seasons with Paris Saint-Germain after beginning his career with AS Monaco. He has also been linked to Premier League side Liverpool this summer.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool#El Chiringuito#Exclusiva De Jpedrerol#Negocie#El Chiringuito Tv#Elchiringuitotv#French#Gffn#Parisians#Espn#Psg#Monaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Kjaer insists Tomori ‘has improved a lot’ but jokes that he ‘has to learn Italian’

Simon Kjaer has heaped praise on his centre-back partner Fikayo Tomori, but joked that he now has to learn Italian to go to the next level. Tomori first arrived in Milan after Chelsea let him leave on a loan transfer after a stint of impressive performances for the Blues and for the England youth teams. His initial performances after becoming a Rossoneri convinced Paolo Maldini and the club’s management to make him one of the first few permanent transfers early in the window.
SoccerYardbarker

Three clubs interested in Milan outcast as €5m asking price is set

Three clubs are interested in signing AC Milan defender Andrea Conti, who is reportedly not considered a part of the club’s plans. This morning’s edition of il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanLive) confirms that Sampdoria and Genoa are the two teams most interested in signing Conti, meaning there could be a Derby della Lanterna on the market between the two Genovese clubs. Sampdoria appears the most likely as a destination, also because Roberto D’Aversa is pushing for his purchase having signed him on loan last season when he was at Parma.
UEFAYardbarker

Watch: Florenzi arrives at Milan Linate airport ahead of undergoing medical

Today is Alessandro Florenzi’s day, as the full-back has touched down in Milano ready to begin his new adventure with the Rossoneri. According to MilanNews, Florenzi will indeed be a Milan player soon as the Diavolo will pay the Giallorossi €1m for the paid loan and an option to buy of €4.5m has agreed, therefore a total of €5.5m.
NBAEntrepreneur

Not just Jeff Bezos! Michael Jordan will also earn a fortune with the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG, see how much and why

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Since the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG was announced, it was known that it would cause several collateral effects. One of them was adding several million to Jeff Bezos' accounts, but the Amazon founder is not the only beneficiary. It was learned that the legendary NBA player, Michael Jorda n, will also earn a fortune thanks to the Argentine star.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Neymar reportedly willing to give Lionel Messi the number 10 jersey at PSG

Can he still play with Neymar? Are Paris St Germain too attack-minded to win big trophies? And could he really end up sharing a flat with Sergio Ramos? Here are some of the talking points after Lionel Messi announced he was leaving Barcelona, with Paris St Germain reportedly his destination of choice. Neymar has reportedly been pushing hard for him to join PSG and is even willing to give up his squad number as a gesture to Messi.
FIFAPosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Paris Saint-Germain not buying Cristiano Ronaldo; don't want to sell Kylian Mbappe

The pairing that would figuratively set the footballing world on fire may remain only a thing of fantasies and versions of "FIFA" video games. Earlier in the day, a report surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker Kylian Mbappe could soon request a transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Mbappe is out of contract following the current season and hasn't yet committed his future to his current employer, and Paris Saint-Germain may decide that selling him during the summer transfer window that closes at the end of the month may be better than losing him for nothing next year.
Socceru.today

Token of Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Surges Amid Messi Transfer Talks

The price of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has gone haywire amid media reports about the Lionel Messi transfer, even outperforming meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, the PSG cryptocurrency is up more than 74 percent over the past four days. Most of its trading volume comes from...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

The biggest reason to worry about Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid future

Real Madrid fans’ optimism surrounding a Kylian Mbappe transfer increased when they learned Barcelona could no longer hold onto Lionel Messi, meaning Messi will almost certainly be a PSG player (a deal has reportedly been reached). The idea is that Messi’s wages would force PSG’s hand, necessitating the sale of Mbappe one year before his contract runs out.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Lionel Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain increases likelihood Kylian Mbappe signs long-term extension

It was widely believed that Kylian Mbappe would leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer when his contract expires. However, it appears things could change. According to ESPN's Julien Laurens, PSG is eager to sign Lionel Messi, who won't return to Barcelona due to financial problems at the club. Laurens adds that if The Parisians land the Argentinian, it will increase the likelihood Mbappe signs a long-term extension with the club.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid transfers: Mbappe to stay despite Messi’s signing as PSG slip past FFP rules

Paris Saint-Germain have probably pulled off the world’s greatest ever transfer window after they announced the signing of Lionel Messi. The 34-year-old has signed for PSG until 2023 and will be officially registered without any issues. Real Madrid were expecting that the signing of Messi would mean that PSG would have to let Kylian Mbappe go to prevent a Final Fair Play regulation breach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy