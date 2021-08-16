Kylian Mbappe will tell Paris Saint-Germain to open transfer negotiations with Real Madrid?

IPA

Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker Kylian Mbappe will reportedly request a transfer to Real Madrid in a private meeting with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, according to El Chiringuito's Josep Pedrerol.

Mbappe has hinted at his desire to join Real Madrid over the last year and the report states Al-Khelaifi will head to Madrid for discussions in the coming days.

The Parisians have consistently stated their confidence over a renewal agreement with the French international despite the arrival of Lionel Messi.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported earlier this month that the arrival of Messi would likely increase the likelihood Mbappe signs a long-term extension with the club. Apparently, though, that's not the case.

Even though Mbappe's current deal expires in 2022, PSG are not keen on accepting a price cut deal for the 22-year-old as they are under no pressure to sell him. Real Madrid have reportedly been quoted €100 million for Mbappe and PSG will not drop the price below €90 million.

Mbappe has spent his last five seasons with Paris Saint-Germain after beginning his career with AS Monaco. He has also been linked to Premier League side Liverpool this summer.