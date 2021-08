I found myself walking down Marylebone high street in London the other day, for the first time in nearly a year and a half. Being back out in the world feels like a new and strange experience, so I turned to one of the world’s true constants to help me make sense of it: Architects. As I stomped down the road listening to Death Is Not Defeat, Memento Mori, Discourse Is Dead and about an hour’s worth of other classics old and new, their music – as it always does – had an almost physical impact on me.