This year was the second in a row with record low numbers of Chum salmon coming into the Yukon River system. This is a wide-spread situation, not just limited to one or two river systems. Very few Chums showed up in river systems throughout the North Pacific Ocean. Joining us for “Coffee at KYUK" this morning is Dr. Katherine Howard with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, one of the scientists trying to understand what caused the Chum numbers to crash. She spoke with KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz last week, just before heading out on a ship to collect data on ocean conditions and salmon.