Here’s what’s on the agenda for the Alaska Legislature’s third special session

The Alaska Legislature meets in Juneau on Monday for the third special session of the year. Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposals to amend the state constitution are on the agenda. One amendment would lower the limit on how much the state government can spend each year. The other would enshrine the Permanent Fund dividend in the constitution. It also would set an annual draw from the Permanent Fund to pay for PFDs and for government. And it would add the program that lowers the cost of electricity in high-cost areas to the constitution.