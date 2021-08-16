Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Here’s what’s on the agenda for the Alaska Legislature’s third special session

By Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO - Juneau
alaskapublic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alaska Legislature meets in Juneau on Monday for the third special session of the year. Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposals to amend the state constitution are on the agenda. One amendment would lower the limit on how much the state government can spend each year. The other would enshrine the Permanent Fund dividend in the constitution. It also would set an annual draw from the Permanent Fund to pay for PFDs and for government. And it would add the program that lowers the cost of electricity in high-cost areas to the constitution.

www.alaskapublic.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#University Of Alaska#Alaska Permanent Fund#The Alaska Legislature#The Permanent Fund#Democratic#Republican#State Revenue#Alaska Public Media#Alaskans
Related
alaskapublic.org

Dunleavy adds proposed $2,350 PFDs to special session agenda

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday added proposed permanent fund dividends of $2,350 to the agenda for the legislative special session. Without the move, it was possible Alaskans wouldn’t receive PFDs this fall for the first time in 40 years. The change to the agenda also would allow funding for $18...
ktoo.org

Dunleavy’s proposed $2,350 PFD scrutinized by lawmakers

This year’s permanent fund dividend would be $2,350 under a proposal by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. But legislators are raising questions about whether the state can afford that amount. Dunleavy added legislation on Thursday to the special session agenda that would pay for this year’s PFD. If that hadn’t happened, there...
alaskapublic.org

Former state Rep. Les Gara becomes fourth candidate for Alaska’s governor

Former state Rep. Les Gara announced that he’s running for governor. The Anchorage Democrat said in his announcement that he would support good-paying jobs, including through state construction projects and good job training. He cited his experience as a fisherman and said he wants to protect salmon from the proposed Pebble Mine.
Middletown Press

Alaska governor adds bill for dividend to session agenda

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday added to the special session agenda a spending bill that would allow for payment of a permanent fund dividend to residents this year. Dunleavy had said he wanted lawmakers during the special session that began Monday to take up his...
midnightsunak.com

The Senate Finance Committee has had it with Dunleavy’s ‘petty political game’

If Tuesday’s meeting of the Senate Finance Committee is going to be the one and only committee hearing we get of this special session (which is starting to look like a distinct possibility), then the final chunk where the senators told us what they really think about Gov. Mike Dunleavy would be worth all the hassle.
alaskapublic.org

He’s running: Walker aims to be Alaska’s governor again

Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor again. Walker has teamed up with former state Labor Commissioner Heidi Drygas, who is campaigning to be his lieutenant governor. Walker will run as a nonpartisan. But, with Alaska’s new open primary, he will be head-to-head against Republican...
newstalk941.com

Speaker Sexton: Gov’s Exec. Order Relieves Need For Special Session

House Speaker Cam Sexton said Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order issued Monday averted the immediate need for a special called legislative session. “Gov. Lee’s executive order issued today is good news in affirming a parent’s right to make healthcare decisions for their children,” Sexton said. “I am hopeful this order can be extended further by curtailing the power of the six independent health departments that can still impose unlimited mandates upon our business community.
covebanner.com

Pandemic breaks into Abbott’s special session

With the intersection of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and the beginning of a new school year, the governor’s agenda for the new special legislative session has a couple of additions. Money for public schools is in there, along with a proposed guarantee of in-person learning for those who...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas Democratic rebellion ended with barely a whimper

(CNN) — After a six-week standoff that drew massive amounts of national attention, Texas House Democrats broke ranks late this week -- delivering a near-certain victory for Republicans seeking to push through the nation's most stringent voting law. This was always inevitable -- but it ended with even more of...
Educationmuleshoejournal.com

Senate Bill 15 would authorize remote learning programs

The Texas Legislature has plenty of education related issues to grapple with during the second-called session of the 87th state legislature. Among the public education topics on the agenda are:. Ensure students receive a high-quality education and make progress in learning. Ensure in-person learning is available for all students whose...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

New legislative district map in the works

Work on Delaware’s legislative map is expected to begin soon based on census data released Aug. 13. Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, will be in charge of redrawing the legislative maps, just as he did after the 2010 census. "The data from the federal government is...
csmfo.org

Priority Legislative Bills Update

Cal Cities has provided a brief two-page “Summer Recess Briefing on Priority Bills” that is available on their website summarizing the author, bill number, title, and Cal Cities position. The briefing is categorized by subject areas such as Community Services, Environmental Quality, Governance Transparency & Labor Relations, Housing, Community & Economic Development, Public Safety, Revenue & Taxation, and finally Transportation, Communications & Public Works.
alaskapublic.org

Washington issues vaccine mandate for K-12 school employees and statewide mask mandate

All school employees in Washington state must get a Covid-19 vaccine, or risk losing their job. Also, masks will once again be required in most indoor settings starting Monday, August 23, according to the latest mandates from Gov. Jay Inslee.Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the mandates Wednesday afternoon. The vaccine...
stjohnsource.com

Legislature’s Mistake Showcases Spot Zoning Pitfalls

The Committee of the Whole heard from 10 different applicants seeking to rezone their properties, five applicants from each district, Thursday, where the practice of spot zoning demonstrated how these requests often cause dissonance between property owners and the surrounding community. (See: Op-Ed: Stop the Virgin Islands Zoning Disaster) The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy