Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Frozen shrimp sold at Kroger, Whole Foods, Albertsons, more stores recalled for possible salmonella

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rkWD_0bTMQXca00

Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling select shrimp products for possible salmonella contamination.

According to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website, there have been nine reports of salmonella-related illnesses linked with the products.

Affected products include "various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes," which were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.

The recall dated Aug. 13 is an expansion of one from late June , and the company said it "has been initiated out of an abundance of precaution and will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness."

►Recalls you need to know about: Check out USA TODAY's curated database of consumer product recalls for the latest information

►Curbside shopping: Grocery shopping online again as COVID cases rise? Here's how to save with Walmart, Target, Instacart orders

The FDA along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella illnesses "linked to the consumption of frozen cooked shrimp manufactured by Avanti Frozen Foods of India." The CDC updated its food safety alert Monday.

According to the CDC, the recalled shrimp was sold under multiple brand names, including 365, Ahold, Big River, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, First Street, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harbor Banks, Honest Catch, HOS, Meijer, Nature’s Promise, Open Acres, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellsley Farms and WFNO Brands.

Whole Foods Market lists two of the products on its recall page for its 365 -store brand. Meijer and Hannaford were among the retailers who sold the affected products. Kroger and Albertsons also list recalled products on their websites. See the full list of affected products on the FDA recall page .

According to the CDC, most people who get ill from salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

Avanti said it has "taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations."

So far in August nearly 60,000 pounds of raw, frozen chicken has been recalled, and 2 million dehumidifiers have been recalled.

In July, Tyson chicken recalled nearly 9 million pounds of frozen and cooked chicken products. Other products recalled in July include Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen , muffins , carrots , select McCormick seasonings and dog food .

Target, Whole Foods recall sushi at select California stores

Three smaller recalls are connected to Avanti's nationwide shrimp recall.

Mai Cuisine Inc., of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is recalling 67 packs of 12-piece Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll purchased at select California Target stores .

Genji Pacific LLC , of Allentown, is recalling 1,490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in Whole Food Market stores in California.

Mai Franchising Inc. , of Allentown, is voluntarily recalling 103 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased at New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California.

The three California recalls include lists of the stores that sold the affected products on fda.gov .

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Chicken recall: Nearly 60k pounds of chicken products sold at Aldi, other stores recalled for possible salmonella

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frozen shrimp sold at Kroger, Whole Foods, Albertsons, more stores recalled for possible salmonella

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

226K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Salmonella#Albertsons#Frozen Shrimp#Whole Foods#Covid#Instacart#Fda#Avanti Frozen Foods Of#Cdc#Ahold#Cwno#Food Lion#Harbor Banks#Honest Catch#Hos#Nature#Wellsley Farms#Wfno Brands#Tyson Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

6 Grocery Store Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now

With school starting up again and COVID-19 cases on the rise, your grocery shopping list likely looks different right now. We'd wager to say that it may contain more frozen, lunch, and ready-made items than earlier in the summer. Unfortunately, some of the items in these categories could be dangerous...
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

This Walmart Bakery Item Was Just Recalled in 23 States, Says FDA

If grocery shopping was one of your weekend chores, you'll want to read this: In an unusual move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three food recalls over the weekend for issues related to food safety, in addition to several recalls that occurred at the week's close. The recalls apply to groceries that are sold at 45 Whole Foods locations, and also Walmart, Target, Meijer, PetSmart, and other retailers. Here's what you need to know.
Cat Country 107.3

MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
ourcommunitynow.com

Recall: McCormick Pulls 3 Spice Mixes Over Salmonella Concerns

Check your pantry for these recalled McCormick spices. McCormick & Company is recalling three spices of its spice blends due to possible contamination from salmonella. The voluntary recall impacts three McCormick products: Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. The company is asking customers to throw away the recalled product and contact customer service for a full refund.
Food Safetyinsideedition.com

Nationwide Recall of Shrimp Products After Additional Salmonella Cases Are Confirmed

Several shrimp products distributed by Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited India have been recalled due to a salmonella outbreak in the U.S. Avanti, partially owned by the Bangkok-based seafood company Thai Union Group, has recalled several of their brands of shrimp from major retailers, including Target, due to an outbreak of salmonella, according to a notice the FDA released.
Food SafetyNewsweek

60,000 Pounds of Chicken Recalled Over Salmonella Contamination Fears

Serenade Foods has issued a recall for close to 60,000 lbs of frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products due to a possible Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) first released a public health alert and announced an investigation into the possible contamination on June 2 "to remind consumers about the proper handling and cooking of raw poultry products."
Taste Of Home

Over 59,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken Sold at Aldi and Other Stores Have Been Recalled

Frozen chicken can make cooking easy, especially when it comes already breaded and stuffed. However, as with all meat products, the frozen chicken we pick up at the grocery store can pose some health risks. It’s important to make sure you follow food safety standards while cooking raw meat, because undercooked food can lead to food poisoning.
Food SafetyFox17

Recalls issued on chicken/tuna salads, pet food and frozen shrimp

(WXMI) — Products ranging from tuna and chicken salads to pet food to frozen shrimp have been recalled, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. RMH Foods, LLC has recalled 583 cases of its Gordon Choice Deli-Style Chicken and Tuna Salads for undeclared wheat as well as tuna allergens, the FDA explains.
Food SafetyPeople

Four McCormick Seasonings Recalled for Possible Salmonella Contamination

Four McCormick products have been voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of four different seasonings from McCormick & Company, Inc.: McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning (1.31 oz and 2.25 oz bottles), McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning (1.75 lbs. bottle) and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning (153g bottle).
BHG

Frozen Shrimp Recall Expands to Include Products from Whole Foods and Target

Frozen Shrimp Recall Expands to Includes Products from Whole Foods and Target. Earlier this summer, Avanti Frozen Foods issued a voluntary recall on some of its packages of frozen cooked shrimp because, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the affected products "[have] the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella."
Food SafetyThrillist

The FDA Is Recalling 60,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken

While you're ridding your fridge of possible salmonella-contaminated salad and some Listeria kimchi, you might want to check your freezer as well. Turns out, Aldi, along with other national retailers, is pulling frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned chicken from its aisles. Serenade Foods is recalling 60,000 pounds of various chicken...
Food SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Whole Foods Recalls Cheddar Cheese From 44 Stores Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination

Whole Foods Market is recalling cheddar cheese products from 44 stores because they may be contaminated with bacteria. On Tuesday, July 27, the company reported that Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheeses from the impacted stores may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and potentially fatal infections among children and those with weakened immune systems.
CBS News

Nationwide shrimp recall expanded amid more salmonella illnesses

More than two dozen shrimp products sold nationwide by retailers including Target and Whole Foods are now being recalled in a salmonella outbreak that has stricken nine people in four states, hospitalizing three, federal authorities say. Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited India agreed to recall additional packages, sizes and brands...
foodsafetynews.com

Food poisoning outbreak prompts frozen chicken recall for Costco, other brands

Serenade Foods is recalling 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The recalled product was shipped to distributors nationwide. The FSIS issued a public health alert...
Fast Company

Shrimp recall includes Whole Foods and Target after multi-state salmonella outbreak

Don’t put another shrimp on the barbie. As you fire up your grill—or down a shrimp cocktail poolside or treat yourself to takeout sushi—make sure the curly crustacean you choose isn’t Avanti Frozen Foods of India. The company recalled various types of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp in June due...

Comments / 0

Community Policy