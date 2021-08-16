Frozen shrimp sold at Kroger, Whole Foods, Albertsons, more stores recalled for possible salmonella

Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling select shrimp products for possible salmonella contamination.

According to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website, there have been nine reports of salmonella-related illnesses linked with the products.

Affected products include "various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes," which were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.

The recall dated Aug. 13 is an expansion of one from late June , and the company said it "has been initiated out of an abundance of precaution and will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness."

►Recalls you need to know about: Check out USA TODAY's curated database of consumer product recalls for the latest information

►Curbside shopping: Grocery shopping online again as COVID cases rise? Here's how to save with Walmart, Target, Instacart orders

The FDA along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella illnesses "linked to the consumption of frozen cooked shrimp manufactured by Avanti Frozen Foods of India." The CDC updated its food safety alert Monday.

According to the CDC, the recalled shrimp was sold under multiple brand names, including 365, Ahold, Big River, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, First Street, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harbor Banks, Honest Catch, HOS, Meijer, Nature’s Promise, Open Acres, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellsley Farms and WFNO Brands.

Whole Foods Market lists two of the products on its recall page for its 365 -store brand. Meijer and Hannaford were among the retailers who sold the affected products. Kroger and Albertsons also list recalled products on their websites. See the full list of affected products on the FDA recall page .

According to the CDC, most people who get ill from salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

Avanti said it has "taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations."

So far in August nearly 60,000 pounds of raw, frozen chicken has been recalled, and 2 million dehumidifiers have been recalled.

In July, Tyson chicken recalled nearly 9 million pounds of frozen and cooked chicken products. Other products recalled in July include Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen , muffins , carrots , select McCormick seasonings and dog food .

Target, Whole Foods recall sushi at select California stores

Three smaller recalls are connected to Avanti's nationwide shrimp recall.

Mai Cuisine Inc., of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is recalling 67 packs of 12-piece Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll purchased at select California Target stores .

Genji Pacific LLC , of Allentown, is recalling 1,490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in Whole Food Market stores in California.

Mai Franchising Inc. , of Allentown, is voluntarily recalling 103 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased at New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California.

The three California recalls include lists of the stores that sold the affected products on fda.gov .

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Chicken recall: Nearly 60k pounds of chicken products sold at Aldi, other stores recalled for possible salmonella

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frozen shrimp sold at Kroger, Whole Foods, Albertsons, more stores recalled for possible salmonella